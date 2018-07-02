A grass fire has broken out near the railway line in Helsby causing major disruption to the village and the neighbouring town of Frodsham.

Rail passenger Robin Miller-Stott has tweeted dramatic video footage of the fire spreading next to the line.

And the blaze is believed to have brought major disruption to power supplies in both communities, affecting libraries, traffic lights and Helsby High School.

We will be bringing you updates as the story unfolds.

