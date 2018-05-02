Police are currently dealing with an incident at an address in Blacon today (Wednesday, May 2).
Cheshire Police tweeted that a cordon has been put in place at the scene on Blacon Avenue 'as a precaution'.
We will be following the incident as it unfolds and we are expecting details from the police shortly.
More from St Theresa's
Please collect children from Kipling Rd entrances today. Please walk if you can rather than use a car. Children must be collected by an adult today. Please be prepared for disruption due to the road being closed. Arrangements will be in place to dismiss all the children safely.— St Theresa's CP (@StTheresasCP) May 2, 2018
Pick-up as normal from St Theresa's
St Theresa’s Catholic Primary will allow parents to pick up at the normal time from the Kipling Road entrance but have requested they do so on foot rather than by car if at all possible.
School will close at the normal time today. School will remain open to care for any children who have not been collected at this time.— St Theresa's CP (@StTheresasCP) May 2, 2018
Delayed pick-up at The Arches
It has been confirmed that parents and carers are being advised not to pick up their children from The Arches until 4pm.
At police request please do not come to collect your children until 4pm. Further updates will be sent ASAP.— Arches Primary Sch (@ArchesSchool) May 2, 2018
School pick-up at 4pm
One parent says they have had a text to say they will not be able to pick their children up from school until 4pm at the request of police.
No end in sight for cordon
A cordon remains on Blacon Avenue with EOD now in attendance. Road closures are in place from the junction with Shelley Road to Saughall Road. More information can be found here ➡️ https://t.co/3m0stZnJOw— Cheshire Police (@cheshirepolice) May 2, 2018
Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/GV61oh1Qj3
Latest from Cheshire police
A Cheshire police spokesperson said: “The incident remains ongoing at the current time and we are not yet in a position to say when the road will reopen. We will issue an statement if there are any updates.”
Blacon Avenue still closed
A resident has just posted on the Blacon Chat Facebook group to confirm Blacon Avenue is still closed off.
Incident continues
There are no further updates from the scene in Blacon Avenue at the moment but both of the local primary schools - The Arches and St Theresa’s - have been told they will be informed at 2pm whether the end of the school day is likely to be affected by the ongoing investigation.
Update from police
The Chronicle has just asked Cheshire Police for an update and we have been told it is not possible at the moment to say how long the cordon is likely to remain in place in Blacon Avenue.
What we know so far about the Blacon incident
Here is everything we know about the ongoing police incident in Blacon Avenue at the moment.
School statement
Following the incident in Blacon which is causing concern locally. The police have reassured us that staff and children are safe and that school activities can carry on as normal. We will contact families after 2pm should any special arrangements be needed at home time. Thank you— Arches Primary Sch (@ArchesSchool) May 2, 2018
Police issue statement
Cheshire Police have just issued the following statement:
This morning (Wednesday 2 May) officers conducted a warrant at an address on Blacon Avenue in Chester, and arrested a 42-year-old man. While there, officers discovered what appeared to be a suspicious device.
As a precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called and a cordon is in place near the address.
There are road closures from the junction with Shelley Road to Saughall Road. There is not thought to be any wider public risk, but officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.
School's sends out tweet
Regarding the incident in Blacon which is causing concern locally. The police have reassured us that staff and children are safe and that school activities can carry on as normal. We will contact families after 2pm should any special arrangements be needed at home time. Thank you— St Theresa's CP (@StTheresasCP) May 2, 2018
Picture from the scene
This picture has just been sent to us by Ryan Bardsley
Residents evacuated
Residents either side of a property which was visited by police earlier today have apparently been evacuated from their homes in Blacon Avenue.
Update from St Theresa's School
The Chronicle has just been contacted by St Theresa’s Primary School who have now confirmed they have also been visited by police to reassure staff and children they are not in any danger. The officers have told the school they will let them know by 2pm today whether the police cordon will affect the children making their way home from school this afternoon.
Emergency services near school
A Blacon resident says they have spotted paramedics and fire crews parked near St Theresa’s School.
Resident's response
A Blacon Avenue resident, posting on Blacon Local Chat News and Information, say their next door neighbour got raided at 7.30am today and police asked the occupants to leave their property.
Ambulance response
North West Ambulance Service have confirmed they are at the scene and have two HART vehicles (Hazardous Area Response Team Vehicles) on stand-by. These vehicles provide NHS paramedic care to any persons within a hazardous environment. This includes provision of care within the inner cordon of ‘hot zone’ incidents.
Police cordon
Police aren’t letting anyone near the cordon on Blacon Avenue pic.twitter.com/ufi1qhqtPm— Carmella De Lucia (@ChronCarmella) May 2, 2018
Focus of attention
Our reporter at the scene, Carmella De Lucia, says the police appear to be focused on a house on Blacon Avenue.
Crematorium not affected
The Chronicle has been in touch with Blacon Crematorium where staff have confirmed no planned services have so far been affected. They have been told about the incident and are concerned later services may be affected depending on how long the incident goes on for. As a result, they have been in touch with funeral directors to make them aware of the situation.
From the scene
Blacon Avenue is currently cordoned off by Police due to an incident pic.twitter.com/rTYAG7PCn2— Carmella De Lucia (@ChronCarmella) May 2, 2018
Reporter at the scene
Police are diverting traffic away from Blacon Avenue pic.twitter.com/ZIuZuV8qUi— Carmella De Lucia (@ChronCarmella) May 2, 2018
No concerns raised with council
Cheshire West and Chester Council has confirmed they have not been contacted by the schools nearest to Blacon Avenue with any concerns about the ongoing police incident.
No comment from nearby school
St Theresa’s School is also nearby in Kipling Road but when we contacted the school they declined to make any comment.
Police visit local school
Staff at The Arches Community Primary School have told the Chronicle they have been visited by police officers who offered reassurance to everyone at the Saughall Road school.
Road closures in Blacon
Road closures are also in place from the junction with Shelley Road to Saughall Road
Police statement expected shortly
The Chronicle has contacted Cheshire Police who say a meeting is currently taking place regarding the ongoing incident in Blacon and a statement is expected to be released shortly.