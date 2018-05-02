Police are currently dealing with an incident at an address in Blacon today (Wednesday, May 2).

Cheshire Police tweeted that a cordon has been put in place at the scene on Blacon Avenue 'as a precaution'.

We will be following the incident as it unfolds and we are expecting details from the police shortly.

2.50pmMichael Green

More from St Theresa's

2.45pmMichael Green

Pick-up as normal from St Theresa's

St Theresa’s Catholic Primary will allow parents to pick up at the normal time from the Kipling Road entrance but have requested they do so on foot rather than by car if at all possible.

2.40pmMichael Green

Delayed pick-up at The Arches

It has been confirmed that parents and carers are being advised not to pick up their children from The Arches until 4pm.

2.30pmMichael Green

School pick-up at 4pm

One parent says they have had a text to say they will not be able to pick their children up from school until 4pm at the request of police.

2.25pmMichael Green

No end in sight for cordon

1.50pmMichael Green

Latest from Cheshire police

A Cheshire police spokesperson said: “The incident remains ongoing at the current time and we are not yet in a position to say when the road will reopen. We will issue an statement if there are any updates.”

12.38pmMichael Green

Blacon Avenue still closed

A resident has just posted on the Blacon Chat Facebook group to confirm Blacon Avenue is still closed off.

12.30pmMichael Green

Incident continues

There are no further updates from the scene in Blacon Avenue at the moment but both of the local primary schools - The Arches and St Theresa’s - have been told they will be informed at 2pm whether the end of the school day is likely to be affected by the ongoing investigation.

12.10pmMichael Green

Update from police

The Chronicle has just asked Cheshire Police for an update and we have been told it is not possible at the moment to say how long the cordon is likely to remain in place in Blacon Avenue.

12 noonMichael Green

What we know so far about the Blacon incident

Here is everything we know about the ongoing police incident in Blacon Avenue at the moment.

11.55amMichael Green

School statement

11.40amMichael Green

Police issue statement

Cheshire Police have just issued the following statement:

This morning (Wednesday 2 May) officers conducted a warrant at an address on Blacon Avenue in Chester, and arrested a 42-year-old man. While there, officers discovered what appeared to be a suspicious device.

As a precaution, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team has been called and a cordon is in place near the address.

There are road closures from the junction with Shelley Road to Saughall Road. There is not thought to be any wider public risk, but officers remain in the area to provide reassurance to the local community.

11.37amMichael Green

School's sends out tweet

11.35amMichael Green

Picture from the scene

This picture has just been sent to us by Ryan Bardsley

Emergency services are responding to an incident on Blacon Avenue this morning (Wednesday, May 2)
11.32amMichael Green

Residents evacuated

Residents either side of a property which was visited by police earlier today have apparently been evacuated from their homes in Blacon Avenue.

11.30amMichael Green

Update from St Theresa's School

The Chronicle has just been contacted by St Theresa’s Primary School who have now confirmed they have also been visited by police to reassure staff and children they are not in any danger. The officers have told the school they will let them know by 2pm today whether the police cordon will affect the children making their way home from school this afternoon.

11.24amMichael Green

Emergency services near school

A Blacon resident says they have spotted paramedics and fire crews parked near St Theresa’s School.

11.22amMichael Green

Resident's response

A Blacon Avenue resident, posting on Blacon Local Chat News and Information, say their next door neighbour got raided at 7.30am today and police asked the occupants to leave their property.

11.20amMichael Green

Ambulance response

North West Ambulance Service have confirmed they are at the scene and have two HART vehicles (Hazardous Area Response Team Vehicles) on stand-by. These vehicles provide NHS paramedic care to any persons within a hazardous environment. This includes provision of care within the inner cordon of ‘hot zone’ incidents.

11.18amMichael Green

Police cordon

11.15amMichael Green

Focus of attention

Our reporter at the scene, Carmella De Lucia, says the police appear to be focused on a house on Blacon Avenue.

11.14amMichael Green

Crematorium not affected

The Chronicle has been in touch with Blacon Crematorium where staff have confirmed no planned services have so far been affected. They have been told about the incident and are concerned later services may be affected depending on how long the incident goes on for. As a result, they have been in touch with funeral directors to make them aware of the situation.

11.11amMichael Green

From the scene

11.10amMichael Green

Reporter at the scene

11.08amMichael Green

No concerns raised with council

Cheshire West and Chester Council has confirmed they have not been contacted by the schools nearest to Blacon Avenue with any concerns about the ongoing police incident.

11.06amMichael Green

No comment from nearby school

St Theresa’s School is also nearby in Kipling Road but when we contacted the school they declined to make any comment.

11.05amMichael Green

Police visit local school

Staff at The Arches Community Primary School have told the Chronicle they have been visited by police officers who offered reassurance to everyone at the Saughall Road school.

The Arches Community Primary School in Blacon
11.02amMichael Green

Road closures in Blacon

Road closures are also in place from the junction with Shelley Road to Saughall Road

11am

Police statement expected shortly

The Chronicle has contacted Cheshire Police who say a meeting is currently taking place regarding the ongoing incident in Blacon and a statement is expected to be released shortly.