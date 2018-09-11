A collision on the M6 from junction 16 to junction 17 resulted in full closure between Crewe and Sandbach.
All lanes have now reopened.
The incident was reported at 8.18am this morning (Tuesday, September 11).
We'll be bringing you the latest updates on the story as we receive them.
Signing off
ALL LANES OPEN
Highways England have now tweeted that all lanes are open northbound on the M6 between junction 16 and 17. There is still traffic from junction 15 with delays of 60 to 70 minutes.
Oil being cleared
Cheshire Police have told Chester Chronicle that lane three is now open with lane one and two still closed while the oil spill is being cleared.
Elsewhere on the roads
Traffic is now easing following a two vehicle collision earlier this morning on M56 at junction 12 according to travel site Inrix. The incident occurred between junction 12 and 14 westbound.
Severe delays
The M6 road closure is causing severe delays down to junction 16 past Madeley Heath. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.
Northbound not southbound
Cheshire Police have amended their earlier statement to confirm that the incident occurred on the M6 northbound, not southbound.
Motorists advised to avoid area
Cheshire Police have tweeted that an oil spill resulted in the road’s temporary closure.
One lane open
North West Motorway Police have now reported that one lane is open northbound.
Google Maps
A screenshot of what Google Maps is showing of the area between junction 16 and junction 17.
Expect delays
Commuters are warned to expect delays if they’re travelling between Crewe and Sandbach on the M6 this morning. We’ve received reports that the collision took place on northbound but roads are closed in both directions.
Heavy Goods Collision
Highways England have tweeted that the collision involved a HGV
Road closure
North West Motorway Police have reported a full road closure between junction 16 and 17 (Crewe to Sandbach) due to a collision.