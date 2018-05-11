A new running order for the May meeting of Chester Races 2018 was announced back in October.

And the most eye-catching part of the announcement was the fact the historic Chester Cup was to be moved to Friday for the first time.

The final day of the May meeting is often the most well-attended and while the weather is looking a little less friendly than for the previous two days, a huge turnout is once again expected.

This follows two immensely successful days to open the racing season in Chester with yesterday seeing some stunning outfits on display for Ladies Day.

We will be providing live updates and pictures throughout today's May meeting climax. Please let us have copies of your pictures either via our Facebook page or on email at cheshire.news@reachplc.com.