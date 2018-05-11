A new running order for the May meeting of Chester Races 2018 was announced back in October.
And the most eye-catching part of the announcement was the fact the historic Chester Cup was to be moved to Friday for the first time.
The final day of the May meeting is often the most well-attended and while the weather is looking a little less friendly than for the previous two days, a huge turnout is once again expected.
This follows two immensely successful days to open the racing season in Chester with yesterday seeing some stunning outfits on display for Ladies Day.
Something to look out for today
Hoping for better luck today
Why not treat yourself?
Races regular
Who are you backing?
Off to the races
Bus service delays
Boodles bonanza
Fashion tip
Fancy a flutter?
It may not be Ladies Day but there's still lots of glamour at Chester Racecourse
Best dressed lady
It's all about the experience
Look back at yesterday
Racing line-up
The full list of seven races taking place at the Roodee today is:
1.50pm The Crabbie’s Earl Grosvenor Handicap Stakes
2.25pm The HomeServe Huxley Stakes
3pm The Boodles Diamond Handicap Stakes
3.35pm The 188BET Chester Cup Handicap Stakes
4.05pm The LDF Conditions Stakes
4.40pm The YCO Apprentice Handicap Stakes
5.15pm The 188BET Chester Plate Handicap Stakes
Police message
Followers of fashion
RAF tribute
It's not all glam being a TV presenter
Opening time
The gates of Chester Racecourse have just opened to allow crowds to start flocking into the Roodee for day three of the 2018 May meeting.
Blast from the past
Don't forget the polo!
Security checks
Good advice
Love on the racecourse
Final day of 2018 May meeting
Welcome to our live updates from the last day of the May meeting for the Chester Races 2018.
The racing highlight of the three days takes place this afternoon with the Chester Cup - the first time it will have been run on a Friday.
The weather looks a little less promising today than it was for a glorious Ladies Day yesterday but hopefully the rain will hold off as the crowds prepare to flock into the Roodee where the gates open at 11.30am.