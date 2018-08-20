Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of Lache residents are launching a new residents’ group - Live Laugh Lache - at an activity packed fun day at Lache Community Centre on September 1 from 11am to 3pm.

The group aims to give a voice to local residents to improve the local community.

Katie Lockett, secretary of the group, said: “We are excited about the fun day as there will be lots of activities including Rita’s gardening, Heal Earth Mindful Crafts, the fire engine, Mr T ice creams, Chester FC football, Balmoral dancing, Fallen Angels family movement workshop and much more.

“Lots of local businesses are helping us including local Lache and Saltney shops, Airbus, Tesco Broughton and Grosvenor Garden Centre.”

Live Laugh Lache was conceived two months ago and named by local resident Chloe Ashford who, with her sister Stevie, set up a local Facebook page, Live Laugh Lache, to see if people were interested in setting up a local residents group.

“We were amazed by the response and had 354 members within 54 minutes,” said Chloe. “We didn’t expect such a big response but it seems people in Lache are passionate about improving their local community.

“I named the group: Live Laugh Lache because we want to have fun and live well together in Lache, so having the word laugh in the name was important.”

Alison Golds, vice chair of the recently constituted residents’ group, has been working to help improve community spirit in the Lache for the last six months.

Alison feels the new group is an important step forward for the local community: “I have noticed a change in the community already.

“People who haven’t connected before are getting to know each other and are working together for the benefit of the whole community.

“Live Laugh Lache is starting to discuss solutions to local problems including helping people who are lonely or isolated.”

A member of this group and talented gardener Rita Owens has started a community gardening club which meets every Thursday afternoon at Lache community centre and is supported by Mersey Forest and Cheshire West and Chester Council.

Rita said: “I saw an article in the local paper about wildflower meadows in Ellesmere Port and I thought why can’t we have that in Lache?

“My goal is to develop all Lache green spaces with the local community so people can walk past something like a wildflower meadow and take pride and think “I made that happen.”

Georgina Clarke, community development worker for Cheshire West Communities Together, who is supporting the new group, said: “Our organisation works to tackle health inequalities and we work with residents to find out their strengths, hopes, passions and needs and to harness local talent for the benefit of the community.

“There is a wealth of untapped talent in Lache and already we have found skills of creative gardening, woodwork, leadership, fundraising, yoga, crafts and much more.”

Daniel Roberts, the chair of the group, said: “Over the next few years I’d like to see the Lache realise what we can achieve when residents work together to create meaningful change and hopefully Live Laugh Lache can create a forum for our voices to be heard where we can work with the local authorities, pushing for help where its most needed – which I feel has been missing from our community.”

If you want to find out more about Live Laugh Lache, come to the fun day on September 1, or attend one of their Wednesday meetings (11am at Lache community centre), volunteer, donate funding or visit the Live Laugh Lache Facebook page or ring Georgina Clarke on 07781 345031.