It's day two of the Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse and it will be as much about the outfits as the racehorses as Ladies Day gets under way.
The Chronicle will be bringing you live coverage throughout the afternoon and you can join in by tweeting comments and pictures @ChesterChron or sending emails to cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com.
Key Events
ANOTHER WINNER
And it’s ANOTHER BATT
| Another Batt wins the Abbey Logistics H'Cap. #ChesterRaces https://t.co/qJKdnqEZJF— Betfred (@Betfred) May 10, 2018
Tip from the top
Champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa is a favourite to win the upcoming race on ANOTHER BATT
Our ambassador @SilvDSousa rides ANOTHER BATT which is joint fav in the next @ChesterRaces - are you on board?
Check out De Sousa’s top tips and predictions here
Suits you
These two ladies are all smiles
Sitting it out
What a dapper bunch
Riot of colour
Some great colours going on here
Hat's a good one
Some more fabulous hats on display
Action shot
And here’s the winner in action
A thoroughly convincing performance from Rostropovich, winning the Homeserve Dee Stakes under Ryan Moore; this is trainer Aidan O'Brien's seventh win in this race pic.twitter.com/PsBTayye7i— Chester Racecourse (@ChesterRaces) May 10, 2018
We heart Chester
Hit '❤#39; if Chester is your favourite racecourse in the UK ☀ pic.twitter.com/UVeH41B6FP— Team FA (@TeamFA) May 10, 2018
Race 2 winner
And we have another winner for the second race - it’s ROSTROPOVICH
Results of the @HomeServeUK Dee Stakes-— Chester Racecourse (@ChesterRaces) May 10, 2018
Rostropovich
My Lord And Master
King's Proctor#ChesterRaces #BoodlesMayFest
Blue is the colour
Loving this lady’s fascinator
Burnley boys
Some of the Burnley FC players are enjoying a fun day out on Ladies Day
Fantastic season, seventh place and into Europe and all that - but even as a Claret, these outfits worn at Chester races make a plausible case for relegation! No place in modern society for skinny keks at half mast and no socks! pic.twitter.com/pKzfU9ztFa— Matt Donlan (@Donlancricket) May 10, 2018
It's madness
Congratulations A Momentofmadness who has won the first race of the day
A Momentofmadness wins the first race of the day, the @GateleyPlc Handicap Stakes. Huge congratulations to all winning connections. #ChesterRaces #BoodlesMayFestpic.twitter.com/JTaIrfKybL— Chester Racecourse (@ChesterRaces) May 10, 2018
Date at the races
Paddy and Christine McGuinness were pictured here yesterday having a romantic day at the races
On the fizz
Ahh, don’t they look lovely
Chester races ❤ #caldwellconstruction pic.twitter.com/jRytKBLT3b— Karen Whelan (@karen3403) May 10, 2018
Sporting spot
Port Vale’s Kjell Knops has been spotted enjoying himself at the races
Chester Races today looks like a good day for it— Tony (@stokemad71) May 10, 2018
Bumped into Port Vale player @kjell_knops on his recovery from injury
Was a pleasure to talk to pic.twitter.com/JBvlnmnVQC
Let's hear it for the girls
Fab in floral
Action from the first race
A Momentofmadness justifies favouritism to win the opening contest in strong style under William Buick, for @cbhills pic.twitter.com/0e8t7zcjG5— Chester Racecourse (@ChesterRaces) May 10, 2018
First result of the day
The first race result of the day, for the Gateley PLC Handicap Stakes is: 1. A MomentofMadness; 2. Powerallied; 3. El Astronaute
Group selfie
@just_mortgages having a gorge group selfie @188BET @ChesterRaces ❤ pic.twitter.com/F5vfkRtN6n— Glamour Booth (@glamour_booth) May 10, 2018
The winner is...
The winner of the first race of the day is A MomentofMadness
A day at the races
It's a team day out @ChesterRaces today! ☉#LadiesDay #ChesterRaces #TeamInterlink pic.twitter.com/KfMKFv2HIG— InterlinkRecruitment (@InterlinkR) May 10, 2018
First race
The first race of the day, the Gateley PLC Handicap Stakes, is about to get under way.
Out and about
Extra trains
Due to Chester Races this afternoon, an additional 1843, 1913 and 1943 services will run from Chester calling all stations to Liverpool Central ✔— Merseyrail (@merseyrail) May 10, 2018
Familiar faces
Just look who you can bump into in Chester high street ☺ @chamberlinsport @francescacumani pic.twitter.com/N4vSkNoIwl— southwestracingclub (@swracingclub1) May 10, 2018
TV coverage under way
ITV have just started broadcasting from Ladies Day.
Join us NOW for more action from the Boodles May Festival at @ChesterRaces!— ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 10, 2018
We're LIVE on @itv4 from 1:30pm! pic.twitter.com/rYQdcsFi9f
Fun facts about May Festival
Did you know? #BoodlesMayFest #ChesterRaces #Facts pic.twitter.com/ujd1NfCIIn— TheWhiteHorse (@TheWhiteHorseCR) May 10, 2018
Dress code
If you are at Chester Races this afternoon, it might be fun to try to spot anyone who is NOT complying with the racecourse’s dress code which you can find in full here!