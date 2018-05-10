It's day two of the Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse and it will be as much about the outfits as the racehorses as Ladies Day gets under way.

3:07pmCarmella de Lucia

ANOTHER WINNER

And it’s ANOTHER BATT

2:50pmCarmella de Lucia

Tip from the top

Champion jockey Silvestre De Sousa is a favourite to win the upcoming race on ANOTHER BATT

Check out De Sousa’s top tips and predictions here

2:47pmCarmella de Lucia

Suits you

These two ladies are all smiles

Racegoers dress to impress at Chester Races
Racegoers dress to impress at Chester Races (Image: James Maloney)
2.45pmCarmella de Lucia

Sitting it out

What a dapper bunch

Looking very dapper
Looking very dapper (Image: James Maloney)
2:44pmCarmella de Lucia

Riot of colour

Some great colours going on here

Dressed to impress
Dressed to impress (Image: James Maloney)
2:41pmCarmella de Lucia

Hat's a good one

Some more fabulous hats on display

Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse
Racegoers arrive for Ladies Day at Chester Racecourse (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
2:40pmCarmella de Lucia

Action shot

And here’s the winner in action

2:37pmCarmella de Lucia

We heart Chester

2:34pmCarmella de Lucia

Race 2 winner

And we have another winner for the second race - it’s ROSTROPOVICH

2:30pmCarmella de Lucia

Blue is the colour

Loving this lady’s fascinator

Racegoers arrive during Ladies Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse
Racegoers arrive during Ladies Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
2:27pmCarmella de Lucia

Burnley boys

Some of the Burnley FC players are enjoying a fun day out on Ladies Day

2:25pmCarmella de Lucia

It's madness

Congratulations A Momentofmadness who has won the first race of the day

2:22pmCarmella de Lucia

Date at the races

Paddy and Christine McGuinness were pictured here yesterday having a romantic day at the races

Paddy and Christine McGuinness enjoy a day at Chester Races
Paddy and Christine McGuinness enjoy a day at Chester Races (Image: Chester Racecourse)
2:20pmCarmella de Lucia

On the fizz

Ahh, don’t they look lovely

2:11pmCarmella de Lucia

Sporting spot

Port Vale’s Kjell Knops has been spotted enjoying himself at the races

2.03pm

Let's hear it for the girls

Racegoers arrive during Ladies Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse
Racegoers arrive during Ladies Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
2.02pm

Fab in floral

Racegoers arrive during Ladies Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse
Racegoers arrive during Ladies Day of the 2018 Boodles May Festival at Chester Racecourse (Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire)
2pm

Action from the first race

1.58pm

First result of the day

The first race result of the day, for the Gateley PLC Handicap Stakes is: 1. A MomentofMadness; 2. Powerallied; 3. El Astronaute

1.55pm

Group selfie

1.54pm

The winner is...

The winner of the first race of the day is A MomentofMadness

1.53pm

A day at the races

1.50pm

First race

The first race of the day, the Gateley PLC Handicap Stakes, is about to get under way.

1.47pm

Out and about

Chester Races Ladies Day: ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlain Instagram post
Chester Races Ladies Day: ITV Racing presenter Ed Chamberlain Instagram post
1.45pm

Extra trains

1.38pm

Familiar faces

1.33pm

TV coverage under way

ITV have just started broadcasting from Ladies Day.

1.30pm

Fun facts about May Festival

1.25pm

Dress code

If you are at Chester Races this afternoon, it might be fun to try to spot anyone who is NOT complying with the racecourse’s dress code which you can find in full here!

1.24pm

Utterly charming

Racegoers dress to impress for Ladies Day at Chester Races
Racegoers dress to impress for Ladies Day at Chester Races (Image: James Maloney)