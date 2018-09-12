Welcome to the Chester Chronicle's live breaking news blog for Wednesday, September 12, 2018.
Haslington Hall owner jailed for fraud
The owner of an historic Cheshire country house turned wedding venue has been sentenced for VAT fraud. Mohammed Isaq, owner of Haslington Hall country house near Crewe, tried to steal more than £28,000 in VAT repayments along with Andrew Tomlinson, a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation found. Isaq, who is currently serving a 20-month prison sentence for flouting fire safety rules at the Grade I listed Haslington Hall, was sentenced to 26 weeks in jail at Manchester Crown Court.
Police search for man armed with machete
Police yesterday afternoon searched the streets in Alsager for three men alleged to be carrying a machete. A spokesman for Cheshire Police said that officers were called at around 1.30pm to an address in Ashmores Lane, Alsager, following reports of men with a machete trying to steal a motorbike. The occupant fled to a nearby shop to raise the alarm, the spokesman said, and police officers remain in the area and are currently searching for the three suspects who are said to have fled the scene.
Five-year-old defies serious illness
A young girl who continues to defy her life-threatening illness enjoyed the first day of term with her school friends. Brave Amelia Carroll, five, began year one at St Paul’s Primary, in Poynton, on Wednesday, September 5, with a bright, beaming smile.
Protest to save retirement complex
More than 100 people attended a protest in a fight to save a village retirement complex from possible closure. Residents of Oathills Lea sheltered housing in Tarporley are worried because Weaver Vale Housing Trust is carrying out a review.
Storm names revealed
The Met Office have announced their next batch of storm names, which feature a cameo by a well-known actor.
Schoolgirl arrested
Police have arrested a 15-year-old female after a video was posted on Facebook showing a schoolgirl being attacked in an Ellesmere Port park. The start of the footage captures the moment a girl spits in the face of the victim as a group of young people surround them. The incident, which happened about 6.45pm on Saturday (September 8), at the entrance to Whitby Park in Ellesmere Port, then escalates out of control.
Chester landlady torched her own pub
CCTV footage released by police shows the shocking moment a Chester landlady set fire to her own pub. Donna Tracey was jailed for four years and eight months this week after she admitted torching The Rake & Pikel pub in Huntington last year, and putting in a false insurance claim. Tracey, 46, of Ruthin Road, Cadole, Flintshire, pleaded guilty to arson and fraud at a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Monday (September 10).
