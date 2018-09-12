Welcome to the Chester Chronicle's live breaking news blog for Wednesday, September 12, 2018.

Lauren Wise

Haslington Hall owner jailed for fraud

Fire ripped through Haslington Hall near Crewe
The owner of an historic Cheshire country house turned wedding venue has been sentenced for VAT fraud. Mohammed Isaq, owner of Haslington Hall country house near Crewe, tried to steal more than £28,000 in VAT repayments along with Andrew Tomlinson, a HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigation found. Isaq, who is currently serving a 20-month prison sentence for flouting fire safety rules at the Grade I listed Haslington Hall, was sentenced to 26 weeks in jail at Manchester Crown Court.

Lauren Wise

Police search for man armed with machete

Police yesterday afternoon searched the streets in Alsager for three men alleged to be carrying a machete. A spokesman for Cheshire Police said that officers were called at around 1.30pm to an address in Ashmores Lane, Alsager, following reports of men with a machete trying to steal a motorbike. The occupant fled to a nearby shop to raise the alarm, the spokesman said, and police officers remain in the area and are currently searching for the three suspects who are said to have fled the scene.

Lauren Wise

M6 traffic normal

Traffic on the M6 at junction 20 (Lymm Interchange) has now returned to normal.

Lauren Wise

Five-year-old defies serious illness

Amelia Caroll
A young girl who continues to defy her life-threatening illness enjoyed the first day of term with her school friends. Brave Amelia Carroll, five, began year one at St Paul’s Primary, in Poynton, on Wednesday, September 5, with a bright, beaming smile.

Lauren Wise

M6 traffic update

All lanes have now been re-opened on the M6 at junction 20 following a collision. Traffic is still heavy.

Lauren Wise

Traffic elsewhere

Elsewhere on the roads there is heavy traffic on M56 eastbound at junction 14. There is also heavy traffic M62 eastbound at junction 10.

Lauren Wise

Stationary traffic on M6

Traffic is stationary while all traffic is being held northbound at junction 20 (Lymm Interchange) following the collision. North West Motorway Police have tweeted that the incident is damage only.

Lauren Wise

M6 collision

We’re receiving reports that there has been a collision on M6 northbound at junction 20 (Lymm Interchange) due to an accident involving a car and a van. Lane three of three is closed, according to travel site Inrix. More details on this as they come to us.

Lauren Wise

Protest to save retirement complex

Villagers and residents of Oathills Lea sheltered housing in Tarporley are campaiging to make sure the retirement complex is not closed.
More than 100 people attended a protest in a fight to save a village retirement complex from possible closure. Residents of Oathills Lea sheltered housing in Tarporley are worried because Weaver Vale Housing Trust is carrying out a review.

Lauren Wise

Storm names revealed

The Met Office have announced their next batch of storm names, which feature a cameo by a well-known actor.

Lauren Wise

Schoolgirl arrested

Police have arrested a 15-year-old female after a video was posted on Facebook showing a schoolgirl being attacked in an Ellesmere Port park. The start of the footage captures the moment a girl spits in the face of the victim as a group of young people surround them. The incident, which happened about 6.45pm on Saturday (September 8), at the entrance to Whitby Park in Ellesmere Port, then escalates out of control.

Lauren Wise

Weather

This morning’s journey will see a chilly but sunny start.

Lauren Wise

Chester landlady torched her own pub

CCTV footage shows Donna Tracey torching The Rake & Pikel pub where she was landlady
CCTV footage released by police shows the shocking moment a Chester landlady set fire to her own pub. Donna Tracey was jailed for four years and eight months this week after she admitted torching The Rake & Pikel pub in Huntington last year, and putting in a false insurance claim. Tracey, 46, of Ruthin Road, Cadole, Flintshire, pleaded guilty to arson and fraud at a hearing at Chester Crown Court on Monday (September 10).

Lauren Wise

Traffic

Traffic is looking good this morning with no major incidents or congestion according to travel website Inrix.

Lauren Wise

Welcome

