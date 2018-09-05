Welcome to the Chester Chronicle's live breaking news blog for Wednesday September 5, 2018.
We will be bringing you regular updates throughout the day of all the breaking news from across Cheshire.
We will have pictures, video, tweets and comments covering the latest traffic, weather forecasts and anything else.
If you have a story you can contact us by following our Twitter feed @ChesterChron - the official Chester Chronicle account - real news in real time.
Or like the Chester Chronicle Facebook page - your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day from the Chronicle.
Traffic update - Ellesmere Port
There is some traffic southbound on the M53 at junction 9 and coming off towards the train station onto the A5032. Hope Farm Road is also experiencing some rush hour traffic in both directions.
Traffic update - Chester
There is some heavy traffic on the A483 Wrexham Road heading north and on the A5268 Nicholas Street heading towards the city centre. Motorists are also experiencing some traffic on the A5480 heading towards the roundabout.
Traffic update
There are no incidents on the roads and the traffic from an earlier crash at junction 18 on the M6 has cleared up according to travel site Inrix.
Northwich shopping centre attracts Sports Direct
There’s more good news for the £80m Barons Quay shopping centre in Northwich which has attracted another major retailer in the form of Sports Direct.
Until recently the Cheshire West and Chester Council -led scheme was only occupied by an Asda , Odeon cinema, Costa Coffee and Wildwood restaurant.
Real Housewives star's mansion gutted in fire
Footballer Phil Bardsley and his Real Housewives of Cheshire star wife Tanya have revealed how a freak fire gutted their £2m Wilmslow mansion.
The fire took place during the summer’s heatwave - with the wall-to-wall sunshine being blamed for an electrical fire that started on the top floor of the mansion.
Chester motorists advised of disruption
Chester motorists are being advised by Chester Police that a funeral on Friday, September 7 is likely to cause disruption on the roads.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area between 1pm and 4pm.
M6 crash
Junction 18 of the M6 is now in the process of being cleared by Cheshire Police following a collision on the slip road involving two heavy goods vehicles and one car.
The collision occurred at 2.30pm this afternoon on the Southbound entry slip road in Knutsford.
There were no reported injuries.
Chester family's appeal over missing loved one
A family are asking for the public’s help in tracing their loved one who has been missing for almost a month.
Father-of-two Kevin Gilmartin, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, August 7, out and about in Saltney where he has a flat.
Handover
I’m Lauren and I’ll be bringing you any breaking news from across the county until this evening.
You can find me on Twitter @LaurenWise or if you email me at lauren.wise@reachplc.com.
Tributes to Rachael Bland
Tributes have been pouring in for BBC Radio 5 Live presenter Rachael Bland, who sadly passed away following a two-year battle against breast cancer.
Signing off
That’s it from me today folks, but my colleague Lauren Wise will be on here bringing you the latest news, travel and weather updates from across Cheshire for the rest of the afternoon.
Two Cheshire RBS branches to close
Two Cheshire branches of Royal Bank of Scotland are among those facing the axe as the bank announces the closure of 54 branches nationwide.
In Cheshire, RBS Prestbury and RBS Congleton are set to be closed, according to the Press Association.
The lender said the move was linked to it not having to sell its Williams & Glyn business. It has branches in close proximity to each other and is seeking to reduce overlap.
Chester Zoo wildlife festival
Here’s something to look forward to - Chester Zoo has announced a major wildlife festival set to take place this September.
The Wildlife Connections Festival, which promises to fuse family fun with serious conservation, will take place in the zoo’s new Nature Reserve on Friday, September 14 and Saturday, September 15, featuring two days of live music, outdoor theatre and hands-on nature activities.
Steakhouse coming to Crewe
Good news for steak-lovers in Crewe, Miller and Carter Steakhouse has announced it is bringing a restaurant to the town!
Former UKIP MEP joins the Tories
Former Chester resident and ex UKIP MEP, Steven Woolfe, has joined the Conservative Party according to his Twitter feed and a statement from the Leave.EU campaign
Chester Cathedral vandalised
A vandal who broke into Chester Cathedral earlier this week has caused an estimated £10,000 of damage. The acting Dean, Jane Brooke, said the damage to the stained glass windows in particular was “very upsetting”.
Rachael Bland has passed away
A truly heartbreaking end to a tragic story, BBC presenter Rachael Bland has passed away less than 48 hours after revealing she had days to live
Police appeal following arson
Police in Chester have appealed for information following an arson attack in Elton on Sunday (September 2), when plants in the village were deliberately set on fire.
Making Nantwich dementia friendly
Efforts are ongoing to make Nantwich a dementia-friendly town, and a “Reminiscence by the pool” event is set to be held this afternoon at Nantwich swimming pool as part of the campaign
Traffic - Lane reopened on M6
The lane of the southbound M6 that was closed earlier has now reopened and traffic is flowing well. Thankfully, no other major issues on the region’s roads to report at the moment
Storyhouse teasing announcements
Storyhouse in Chester are teasing some “exciting announcements” this morning!
Chester traffic easing
Traffic returned to normal on A483 Wrexham Road Northbound at A55 J38 (Posthouse Roundabout).
Traffic - M6 lane closure
There is one lane closed on the M6 Southbound at J21A M62 J10 (Croft Interchange) due to a lorry having a tyre changed, but traffic is coping well. Lane one (of three) is closed.
Police appeal after Ellesmere Port shop robbery
Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a shop robbery in Ellesmere Port, when three men in dark clothing attacked the Costcutter branch on Pooltown Road
Clamping down on problematic school parking
With the summer holidays at an end and kids back to school this week, Cheshire East Council officers are working alongside Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service and Cheshire Police to tackle what they have called “illegal, irresponsible and inconsiderate” parking near schools in the area
Crewe and Nantwich front pages
Here’s the front pages and top sport story in the Crewe and Nantwich Chronicles for this week, on shelves today!
Traffic update - Chester
Traffic still heavy on the A483 Wrexham Road Northbound at the A55 J38 for the Posthouse roundabout, but thankfully traffic is now easing in the Tarvin Road and Vicars Cross Road area following the morning rush hour
Traffic - Daresbury Expressway
Very slow traffic on A558 Daresbury Expressway Eastbound between A533 Astmoor Road (Castlefields) and Pitts Heath Lane (Keckwick). In the roadworks area. A lane closure is in place.
Roadworks finished ahead of schedule
Good news for those travelling between Congleton and Macclesfield as Cheshire East announce that roadworks have been finished ahead of schedule on a main road connecting the two towns
Policing surgery
Police in Ellesmere Port are holding a drop-in surgery this afternoon