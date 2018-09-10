Welcome to the Chester Chronicle's live breaking news blog for Monday, September 10, 2018.
Family pet found dead after search spreads to New Zealand
A family pet that went missing eight days ago has been found dead after being hit by a train between Cuddington and Northwich.
Dougal, a three-year-old Spanish Water Dog, had run off while being walked by Cuddington Kennels on Wednesday, August 29.
Reported Missing is back tonight
The BBC One series which follows Cheshire Police as they follow up reports of missing persons is back tonight.
Cheshire East tourism boost
Tourists continue to flock to Cheshire East and visitor rates are soon set to top £1bn a year, the council says.
Cheshire East’s visitor economy has increased by 3.2% on the previous year’s figures – placing the total value of hospitality and visitor revenue at £921m. It means it is on target to reach £1 billion by 2020.
Traffic update - Crewe
Road works on A534 are causing delays southbound coming up to the Crewe Green Roundabout. There’s also congestion on A532 Macon way and further down on Weston Road. There’s also some traffic northbound on A530 Middlewich Road.
Traffic update - Ellesmere Port
There’s moderate traffic on M53 southbound at junction 9. Elsewhere the Stanney Lane Whitby road junction on the A5032 has some traffic building up.
Traffic update - Chester
There’s some slow moving traffic northbound on the A483 heading into Chester this morning while Tarvin Road A51 is also experiencing some rush hour traffic in both directions. The city centre looks clear apart from George Street, where there is some traffic.
New Chester desert parlour open
A new dessert parlour offers customers the chance to watch their ice cream being freshly made.
Flavours, based at the rear of Chronicle House in Weaver Street, Chester, features a cold plate frozen to minus 30 degrees.
Free racecourse parking
Chester Racecourse has announced there will be free parking on Sunday, September 16
Police helicopter search for wanted man
The Cheshire police helicopter has been spotted hovering above the Countess of Chester Country Park this morning (Sunday, September 9). A spokesperson for the constabulary has confirmed officers were involved in a search for a wanted man. But the spokesperson said there was no risk to the public during the incident.
Weather
The Met Office report a dry Monday morning with potential for surface spray on the roads later on in the day.
Homes evacuated following Widnes gas leak
Officers evacuated a range of houses and businesses following a major gas leak in Widnes town centre.
At around 10.10am on Sunday, September 9, police were called to reports of a gas leak by Widnes Police Station on Gerrard Street.
Traffic update
Roads are looking relatively clear around Cheshire with no incidents according to travel website Inrix. However there have been reports of some traffic on the M56 at junction 8 northbound.
Goodbye Sithami Hi Way
One of Chester Zoo’s adult elephants has died. Twenty-year-old Sithami Hi Way sadly passed away yesterday (Friday, September 7).
Emergency services honoured on first 999 Day
The first 999 Day saw people thanking emergency services for the work they do.
Three arrested following Runcorn teen murder
An 18-year-old man who died following an incident outside a Runcorn pub has been named by police.
Eddie O’Rourke, of The Clough, Runcorn, sustained a serious injury outside the Royal British Legion on Castle Road in Halton Village last night (Friday, September 7).
A murder investigation has been launched and three teenage boys from Runcorn have been arrested in relation to the incident.
