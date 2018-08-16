The long wait is over for thousands of students across Chester and Ellesmere Port as they head to collect their A Level results today (August 16).

We'll be bringing you live updates throughout the day from our schools and colleges, success stories and the latest tips and advice for students whether they got the grades they wanted or not.

University and college decisions will be added to the Track feature of UCAS at 8am.

Students won’t be able view their results at that point, but they will be able to see whether they have been accepted to their university of choice.

Best of luck to everyone and don't forget to share your results and photos with us on Twitter @ChesterChron or email us at cheshire.news@reachplc.com.

And for all the latest breaking news from the area, visit www.chesterchronicle.co.uk or find us on Facebook here.