A Little Sutton hair salon is continuing to put its town on the map by getting nominated for yet more national awards.

For the second year running, Louise Fudge Hair and Beauty has topped the nominations charts with three major hair awards nominations.

After the success winning Colour Technician of the Year 2017, the salon has been nominated in the English Hair and Beauty Awards 2018 for Hair Salon of the Year and Best Team of the Year.

They have also made it to the shortlist for Best New Business 2018 in the British Hair and Beauty Awards.

Louise said: “This is a tremendous achievement for the salon, proving that my consistent strive for quality and education within the industry is creating a brand that signifies an assured and safe place to get a great colour and cut.

“Too many salons cut corners on service and what products they use with no emphasis on education. I want people to know that when building my brand this is at the forefront and what drives me.

“I don’t compromise with my high standards and to be the only salon in the area up for these awards again is a massive boost.

“My staff are Andrew Collinge and Aveda trained all to level 3 and we close one day a month for in-house training.

“We have a lot of high profile clients from the Mayoress of Ellesmere Port to actresses and singers. It’s important for us to be at the top of our game and the reason why I will never deviate from the best products and most up to date training.

“I have a very busy life raising three boys and running this business. My mum is my mentor as she achieved success with bookmakers, her brother was the famous Pat Whelan bookie and raising a family while working full time is no easy feat, but ladies all over Cheshire are doing this every day.”

The awards will take place on Sunday, March 25 at the Mercure Hotel in Manchester.

“As part of the re-generation of Little Sutton Business Advisory Group, we hope we can raise the villages profile once more to win another award and help Little Sutton become a go to place once again,” added Louise who previously found fame as a member of the all-girl pop group Supersister.