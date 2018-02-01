Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A councillor has raised concerns at the prospect of a new pizza takeaway on the A41 opening until 5am.

The issue has arisen at a former convenience store at 426 Chester Road, Little Sutton, part of which has permission for Domino’s Pizza.

That approval limited deliveries to between 11am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and until 10.30pm on Sundays and public holidays in the interest of residential amenity. Applicants AKS Partners Ltd have now requested 5am.

The application has been called in to next Tuesday’s (February 6) meeting of the borough’s planning committee by Ledsham and Manor ward councillor Peter Rooney (Lab) who is concerned about the effect on nearby occupiers from noise, vehicles starting and stopping and people congregating.

St Paul’s ward councillor Angela Claydon (Lab) has also objected.

Environmental protection officers say they can support the extended hours as noise levels to bedrooms in nearby homes from equipment in the takeaway would not be detrimental. Neighbours have not commented and there is no objection from the highways officer.

Councillors are due to hear there are several residential properties in close proximity and it is ‘particularly important’ the amenity of occupiers is maintained.

AKS point out the majority of custom will be deliveries, reducing any perceived nuisance to local residents which would be ‘minimal’. No customers would pick up after 3am.

The location does not offer the same degree of peace and quiet found in a more secluded residential street, planners suggest, and the ‘moderate amount’ of additional traffic is unlikely to result in significant harm.

Due to the small area open to customers, with limited seating, it is unlikely they would congregate in the takeaway.

As far as possible deliveries for several orders would be made on a single trip helping to limit the number of trips to and from the takeaway.

Approval is recommended subject to conditions.