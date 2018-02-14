Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new pizza takeaway on the A41 in Ellesmere Port was refused permission to trade until 5am.

The issue arose at a former convenience store at 426 Chester Road, Little Sutton, part of which has planning permission for Domino’s Pizza.

That approval limited deliveries to between 11am and 11pm Monday to Saturday and until 10.30pm on Sundays and public holidays in the interest of residential amenity. Applicants AKS Partners Ltd told borough planners they were now seeking approval for deliveries up to 5am.

The proposal was called in to a meeting of the borough’s planning committee by Ellesmere Port Ledsham and Manor ward councillor Peter Rooney (Lab) who was concerned about the effect on nearby occupiers from noise, vehicles starting and stopping and people congregating. Nearby St Paul’s ward councillor Angela Claydon (Lab) also objected.

Environmental protection officers said they could support the later hours as noise levels to bedrooms in nearby homes from fixtures in the takeaway would not be detrimental.

Councillors were told in a report it was ‘particularly important’ the amenity of nearby residents was maintained. There were no comments from occupiers close by and no objection from the highways officer.

AKS pointed out the majority of custom would be deliveries reducing any ‘perceived nuisance’ to local residents which would be ‘minimal’. No customers would pick up after 3am.

The location does not offer the same degree of peace and quiet found in a more secluded residential street, planners suggested, and the ‘moderate amount’ of additional traffic was unlikely to result in significant harm.

Due to the small area open to customers, with limited seating, it was unlikely they would congregate in the takeaway.

As far as possible deliveries for several orders would be made on a single trip helping to limit the number of trips to and from the premises.

Agent Gila Middleton for AKS told the committee there had been no objections from residents and there would be no collections or deliveries from Black Lion Lane at the rear after 11pm. The extended hours would ‘greatly enhance’ the business and job opportunities.

Cllr Rooney argued that other premises in Little Sutton opened until 11pm and was concerned at the possible disturbance from occupiers of vehicles who may be the worse for drink and cause a nuisance.

Planning permission was granted for opening until midnight.