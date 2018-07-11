Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward following a Little Neston burglary which took place while the elderly residents were at home watching TV.

Two men entered the property in Raymond Way about 11.15pm on Tuesday, July 10.

They searched the bedrooms while the elderly occupants watched television in the lounge.

The householders were unaware the men were in their home until one of the intruders stole a handbag and a purse from the lounge as they left the property.

Nothing else is believed to have been stolen.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and detectives are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Constable Kevin Ferguson said: “The elderly occupants have understandably been left extremely shaken up by the incident.

“Your home is the place that you should be able to feel most safe.

“Having your home burgled is always extremely upsetting but what makes this incident particularly traumatic is the fact that the occupiers were at home at the time and actually witnessed the intruders stealing from them.

“We are determined to catch the men responsible and bring them to justice.”

The men are described as being in their early 20s and of average height. The were both of slim build and were wearing hooded tops.

One of them had a light grey jacket and the other was wearing a dark jacket.

DC Ferguson added: “If you saw men matching those descriptions or witnessed anything suspicious in the area please call Cheshire police on 101, quoting incident number 120075, give us the details via www.cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“We also want to hear from anyone who thinks they may know who the offenders are or have any other information that may assist in our ongoing investigation.”