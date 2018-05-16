Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Little Mix tribute band will be the main attraction at a special event taking place at The Whitby Club (Ball Room) in Ellesmere Port on Friday, May 25.

Little Fix are the most accurate tribute to the super girl group Little Mix and cover all of the band’s biggest hits since their explosion on to the UK chart scene in 2011 via their formation on X-Factor.

Little Fix have shot to stardom in their own right featuring on the finals of the BBC series Even Better Than The Real Thing and following that with winning a National Tribute Music Award.

The girls will be supported by Cheshire’s very own Katy Ellis from Elton who has mastered detailed tribute acts to many of pop’s biggest stars and will be performing her stunning tributes to Katy Perry and Taylor Swift which include wonderful costume changes and backing dancers.

The matinee performance is now sold out - however, tickets are still available for the 8pm show.

Please note they have moved the acts forward for the later show to ensure the acts will not be finishing too late for the younger audience wanting to attend.

There will be a party DJ closing the night after the acts have finished.

Tickets are available from both The Whitby Club box office or online at www.SMCEventsUK.co.uk/Tickets

All ages are welcome to attend - however, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.