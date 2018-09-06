Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top UK folk duo Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman will captivate music-lovers with their evocative host of new characters when they play their landmark fifth album Personae at Cheshire’s Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich on Saturday, September 29 at 8pm.

Multi-award winners, the duo twice won BBC Radio 2 Folk Award for Best Duo.

Parking is free, tickets cost £12.50 and can be bought by contacting 07796 175437 or by emailing lswsessions@gmail.com.

Kathryn Roberts and Sean Lakeman’s highly-acclaimed music is rich, intimate, warm and inspiring.

Their self-penned songs sit comfortably alongside traditional ballads to provide a hugely entertaining and varied evening of music and song.

Kathryn Roberts said: “The sources for our songs are eclectic. In this album we sing about knights, a grisly murder, giants and even an ancient tortoise.

“There is so much nice material to put into our folk songs and we enjoy mixing things up in a bold and imaginative way.

“We are really looking forward to singing at the historic Lion Salt Works Museum, which sounds like a perfect setting for our music.”

Councillor Louise Gittins, cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: “I am delighted the museum has attracted one of the UK’s top folk duos.

“They are exciting and original performers and it promises to be an enchanting evening of song.

“The Lion Salt Works is rapidly gaining a reputation not just for its imaginative plays and dance performances, but also as a distinctive and interesting folk music venue.”