Lidl has confirmed that it will be moving into the former Next store on Chester's Greyhound Park.

We reported last week that the budget supermarket was 'likely' to be moving into the premises, having previously expressed a strong interest in opening a branch of Lidl in Chester.

Now a Lidl spokesperson has announced that the chain will be opening a new store in the shopping complex in the next few months as part of a 'multi-million pound investment in the area' which will feature facilities like an in-store bakery, customer toilets and ample parking.



Lidl UK’s regional head of property Stuart Jardine said: “We are delighted to be opening a new store in Chester, which marks another milestone in our ambitious store expansion programme.

"We’ve seen incredible demand for Lidl stores across the country and look forward to offering our quality products and incredible value to shoppers in and around Chester.”

The planned store in Chester will add to Lidl’s existing 700 stores and will form part of the company’s growth plans which will see it open up to 50 new stores a year.