Upton-by-Chester High School have highlighted a number of personal successes from another set of outstanding A Level results.
Headteacher Paula Dixon is delighted with this year’s performance.
Overall, 29.2% of all A Levels gained were A*or A grades, 54.3% were A* to B and 80% A* to C.
Furthermore, 100% of students who sat the highly valued Extended Project Qualification gained an A*.
She said: “These are superb outcomes and well above local and national averages on all measures. Our students, with strong support from teachers, parents and carers, have excelled once again.
“There have been many personal successes, with numerous students gaining a clutch of the top grades and going on to our top universities.”
They include:
Cecile Armitage - A*AAAA reading law at Durham
Elizabeth Osborne - A*AA studying medicine at Birmingham
Lucy Birchall - A*A*AA reading international relations at Bristol
Holly Chambers - A*A*A*A reading natural science at York
Anna Noble - A*A*AA reading law at Durham
Jack Gooding - AAA studying medicine at Birmingham
Jason Hu - A*AAA studying computer science
Connie Haigh - AAA studying medicine at Nottingham
Emma Young - A*AA reading physiotherapy at Sheffield Hallam
Hannah Woodman - AAA reading German and film at Lancaster
Jessica Coath - A*A*AA studying film and TV production at York
Jack Johnson - A*AAB studying veterinary medicine at Nottingham
Elizabeth Dearden-Williams - A*A*A*A* taking a gap year
Mrs Dixon added: “We offer all students our very best wishes in their chosen path and look forward to hearing from them as they develop through their careers.
“Once again, our students have excelled. These stunning results are testament to the outstanding hard work and commitment of our staff and students; well done to them all!”