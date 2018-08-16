Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upton-by-Chester High School have highlighted a number of personal successes from another set of outstanding A Level results.

Headteacher Paula Dixon is delighted with this year’s performance.

Overall, 29.2% of all A Levels gained were A*or A grades, 54.3% were A* to B and 80% A* to C.

Furthermore, 100% of students who sat the highly valued Extended Project Qualification gained an A*.

She said: “These are superb outcomes and well above local and national averages on all measures. Our students, with strong support from teachers, parents and carers, have excelled once again.

“There have been many personal successes, with numerous students gaining a clutch of the top grades and going on to our top universities.”

They include:

Cecile Armitage - A*AAAA reading law at Durham

Elizabeth Osborne - A*AA studying medicine at Birmingham

Lucy Birchall - A*A*AA reading international relations at Bristol

Holly Chambers - A*A*A*A reading natural science at York

Anna Noble - A*A*AA reading law at Durham

Jack Gooding - AAA studying medicine at Birmingham

Jason Hu - A*AAA studying computer science

Connie Haigh - AAA studying medicine at Nottingham

Emma Young - A*AA reading physiotherapy at Sheffield Hallam

Hannah Woodman - AAA reading German and film at Lancaster

Jessica Coath - A*A*AA studying film and TV production at York

Jack Johnson - A*AAB studying veterinary medicine at Nottingham

Elizabeth Dearden-Williams - A*A*A*A* taking a gap year

Mrs Dixon added: “We offer all students our very best wishes in their chosen path and look forward to hearing from them as they develop through their careers.

“Once again, our students have excelled. These stunning results are testament to the outstanding hard work and commitment of our staff and students; well done to them all!”

