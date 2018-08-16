Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sixth form students at the University Church of England Academy in Ellesmere Port once again produced ‘impressive results’ with double the percentage achieving A*-B grades in A level qualifications compared with last year according to the school.

In BTEC qualifications, the academy says students have also performed well with a ‘high number’ of distinction grades.

Head girl Zoe Butler, among a number of other ‘outstanding’ performances, is looking forward to attending the University of Oxford to study English in the autumn term.

Other outstanding individual results saw Lucy Matthews achieve two Bs and a merit in English and media and performing arts. She will take her place at the University of Salford to study journalism.

Matthew Skillen, who gained two Bs and a C in physics, chemistry and biology, will be taking his place at Queens University Belfast to study biological sciences.

Liam Alman achieved a B and two Cs in physics, maths and chemistry and will study astro physics at the University of Leicester.

Iain Robinson, principal at the academy, said: “Students have worked very hard to achieve these results. I would like to congratulate our students who wished to attend university, all of whom have successfully gained the points necessary to be accepted into university without exception.

“This is fantastic news.”

He added: “I also wish to thank my colleagues, who, in addition to supporting students to achieve excellent results, have also provided outstanding care, guidance and support throughout their studies and supported them to plan for employment or higher education.”

Earlier this year the academy described Zoe as ‘a shining example of what students at UCEA can achieve through hard work, dedication and the right support’.

Zoe is to study English ‘as it has always been a subject I’ve loved and where I can always let my imagination flow’.

After graduating she hopes to enrol onto a four-year training programme to become a social researcher in the House of Commons.