It has been another successful year for Tarporley Sixth Form College, with the majority of A Level students winning a place at their chosen university.

And 28% of all grades awarded were at the very highest level of A*/A, leaving their teachers 'delighted'.

Chris Nuttall, director of sixth form, said: “As usual, the day has been one of high emotion for us here at school. This has been an exceptional year group who have not only developed academically during their time here at Tarporley, but also personally, as individuals.

"Our sixth form students contribute so much to the life of the school and to the local community, and are frequently praised for their mature approach, their teamwork and their leadership.

"Today is just reward for all their hard work, supported by their families and the dedicated staff at the school. I would like to take this opportunity to wish them every success in their next pathway in life. We really will miss them all!”

There have been many impressive individual achievements including:

Sam Barrett (A*, A*, A*, A*, A*) who has been accepted at Oxford University to read mathematics and computer science.

Thomas Harrop (A*,A*, A, A) who will read engineering also at Oxford and Jonathan Melia (A*, A*, A* B) who will read engineering at Oxford.

Studying law at Durham University will be Evan Roberts, (A*, A*, A) and attending Newcastle University will be Will Pape (A, A, A,) to read mathematics.

Angus Crayston (A*, A, A,) will read economics and management at the University of Leeds and Stephen Broster (A*, A, A) will study biomedical science at Newcastle University.

Izzy Burton (A*, A, B,) will study physiotherapy at Keele University, Ellie Coulston (A, A, A) will read communication and media studies at Loughborough University and Charlie McMillan (A* A, A, A) will be reading biomedical science at the University of Sheffield.

At the University of Birmingham, Tegan Berry (A, A, A, B) will study biological sciences, Bethany Farrell (A*, A, B), will study law at the University of Leeds and Abbie Whelan (A, A, A, A), will read history at the University of Manchester.

There were many more notable performances from students who will be taking up places at university this year to study a range of courses including art and design journalism, primary education, dentistry, medicine, business management, English literature, psychology, marketing, international business, politics and international relations, criminology, geology, modern foreign languages, physics, finance and accounting.

