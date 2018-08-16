Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students and staff at Queen’s Park High School in Handbridge are once again celebrating some outstanding A Level results.

Following the successes of last year, performance has continued to improve across all subject areas, and there are now more grade As and A*s than in previous years.

There are countless examples of individual success to celebrate but a special mention must be given to the following students:

Rona Fishburn who achieved two A*s and an A and will now be going on to study medicine at the University of Cardiff.

Felicity Weir who achieved an A*, two As and a B and leaves to study veterinary science at Bristol.

They said: “We are over the moon with our results, Queen’s Park sixth form has been a great experience. We want to thank the whole team for their unwavering support. Throughout the years we have enjoyed an incredible relationship with the school and the staff. Thank you.”

Angus Jones who achieved an outstanding three A*s and an A and will be going on to study physics at the University of Liverpool.

Headteacher Lyndsay Watterson said: “These students are clearly exceptional young people who have set the standards for all future students to emulate.

“However, looking beyond the headline grades, there are numerous stories of students who have overcome personal challenges to achieve the grades required to either access higher education, take up apprenticeships or successfully move into employment.

“We are equally proud of the students who joined us for the sixth form having been offered a place here based on individual merit and potential. These students will be leaving Queen’s Park High School to achieve their ambition of studying at university, further emphasising the holistic approach that the school adopts towards its young people.

“The school looks forward to hearing about all their future successes.

“I feel very proud of this cohort of students and we will certainly miss their presence around the school. It has been a pleasure to see them grow into the individuals that they are today and I know that the school has been enriched by the contribution they have made.

“Their talents reach far beyond the results they have received today and I know that they will be moving on, having made memories and friendships here at Queen’s Park which they will take with them through life. I wish them every success in the future.”

