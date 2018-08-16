Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Helsby High School students are celebrating another excellent crop of A Level results this year.

Students of all abilities have made very good progress enabling them to take advantage of a range of university places and modern apprenticeships with 38 students achieving at least one A* or A grade, with an overall A Level pass rate of 98%.

There were many outstanding individual results: deserving of particular mention are Nathan Bentley, who achieved 3 A*s and is going to study physics at Oxford University, and twins Luke and Rebecca Kilborn, who were each awarded 1 A* and 2 A grades.

Luke is going to Bristol University to study mathematics and Rebecca is going to study biomedical science at Newcastle University.

Headteacher John Dowler paid tribute to the dedication and exceptional achievements of the students.

“I am delighted to be able to congratulate the young people from Helsby High School for yet another admirable set of A Level exam results in 2018. We are particularly pleased that students of all abilities have made very good progress during their time in the sixth form.

“The successes of all students are a reflection of their hard work and commitment, as well as the dedication of our staff and the support from their families. Some students have achieved an exceptional set of grades and we are thrilled that so many Helsby students realise their full potential in our sixth form.

“Our young people have contributed so much to the school during their time with us. I would like to wish them all well for the future and I am confident that they will use their wide range of skills and qualifications to achieve further success.”

