Students and staff at Christleton sixth form are once again celebrating after receiving another ‘excellent’ set of results in this year’s examinations.

The success rate was 98.3% across all 30 subjects taught.

Over 67% of the 119 students who studied A levels achieved one or more A*- B grades with 16 students gaining at least three grade As. Overall, 46% of all grades were A*- B.

After ‘many months of hard studying and weeks of nervous anticipation, it was a day of happiness and relief for the students for whom today marked their first step on the way to university life, full-time employment, apprenticeship or internship’, the school suggests.

Many students were delighted they had been successful in their applications to prestigious universities and will be taking up new challenges at institutions around the country according to the school.

Those enjoying exceptional success at A level include Matthew Parkinson (A*A*A*), Jakub Cybulak (A*A*A B), Graeme Mochrie (A*A*A), Matthew Jones (A*A*A), Cameron Bradley (A*AA), Spencer Mitchell (A*AA), James Robinson (A*AA), Sophie Runciman (A*AA), Mark Goldthorpe (A*AB + A at AS level), Jack Clerkin (A*A), Hannah Jones (AAAB), Adam Baines (AAA + C at AS level), William McKenzie (AAA), Jack Shotton (AAA), Cerys Taylor (AAA), Jess Thomas (AAA), Kit Tillotson (AAA) and Tom Wyatt (AAA).

In addition to their ‘outstanding A level results’, both Jack and Jess achieved distinctions in their BTEC examinations.

Head of Christleton sixth form Mike Cosstick praised the students’ achievements saying: “The Sixth Form team, despite the uncertainties associated with the linear A level programmes, had high hopes for this year group and this excellent set of results has more than met them.

“All young people today are under tremendous pressure to perform and such results can only be achieved by a great deal of hard work, a strong positive mental attitude and real resilience.

“Therefore it was fantastic to see so many happy faces as our students opened their results.”

He added: “We have watched our students grow and develop in the last two years and it has been a pleasure to work with them. So many have consistently contributed a great deal to the everyday life of the school and today is the real reward for all of their efforts to be the very best they can be.”

Headteacher Damian Stenhouse, commented: “I am extremely proud. On behalf of everyone in school, I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate each and every one of our students on their achievements.

“The combination of their own efforts, great teaching and strong support from parents has meant that so many of our students have achieved what they fully deserve.

“A large number of our students have once again secured places on highly desirable courses at top universities or jobs with reputable companies. We wish them happy and successful futures.”

