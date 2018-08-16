Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Level students have set new records at Chester's Catholic High School with this year's 'tremendous' results.

The proportion of top grades achieved this year is higher than ever, with 10% of entries gaining the coveted A* grade, and the combined A* and A grade score breaking through the 25% mark for the first time.

With an overall pass rate of 97%, the school continues to set a tremendous record both with the grades achieved and in terms of value added to students’ experience.

The highlights among a 'very special' year group include Joshua Jones who heads to medical school at the University of Cambridge with his three A* grades and head girl Ciara Sinclair who takes two A* grades and one A to Glasgow University to study veterinary science.

And head boy David Chesters who got A*, A and B and will read ancient history and history at the University of Leeds. while Guy Whale and Charlotte Charlton both secured two A* grades and two A grades.

The top performers this year were:

Hannah Bissell A*/ A*/ A (University of Leeds, geography)

Ben Chaddock A* / A / A (University of Glasgow, product design engineering)

Charlotte Charlton A* / A* / A / A (University of Oxford, engineering)

David Chesters (Head Boy) A* / A / B (University of Leeds, ancient history and history)

Lucy Davies A / A / B (University of Nottingham, philosophy and theology)

Polly Donnelly A* / A* / A (University of Bath, biology)

Lydia Hudson A / A / A / A (University of Bath, biochemistry)

Megan Jenkins A* / A* / A (Cardiff Metropolitan University, sport conditioning)

Molly Johnson Dist * / A* / C (Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts)

Joshua Jones A* / A* / A* (University of Cambridge, medicine)

Yicai Martinez-Pina A* / A / A / A (University College London, natural sciences)

Ciara Sinclair (Head Girl) A* / A* / A (University of Glasgow, veterinary science)

Guy Whale A* / A* / A / A (University of Bristol, mechanical engineering)

Jane Johnson, chair of governors and proud parent of Molly, who secured a place at the Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts, said: "This has always been a very special year group. These young adults have a real desire to make the world a better place. I wish them every success for the future.’

Principal John Murray added: "The hard work of the students is matched only by the effort their teachers put in. Every year we have parents and students telling us just how grateful they are for the extra effort teachers and staff here at the school put in.

"It is the quality of the relationships between staff and students that make this school what it is."

And head of year Mark Robinson explained: "‘It really is a team effort. The support we get from parents and governors is fantastic, we have great teachers, but in the end it is the students themselves who have to take the exams. I want to congratulate every one of them."

