Students and staff at Bishop Heber High School in Malpas are celebrating another set of consistently excellent A Level results.

A record 29% of all grades awarded were either an A* or A and 56% of all A-level grades were grade B or higher.

An impressive 79% of grades achieved were A*-C and many students will now be taking up places at universities across the country.

Performance across all subjects was impressive, but of particular note were art, chemistry, English literature, German, maths, further maths and media studies where more than 77% of all grades achieved were A*-B.

The performance of the following students is particularly noteworthy:

Head Girl, Alice Causer achieved of two A* grades and one A grade securing her place to study dental surgery at Liverpool.

Lydia Harthill achieved two A* grades and one A grade and will be going on to study food science and nutrition at Nottingham.

Also gaining two A* grades and one A grade were Lucy London who has successfully gained a place studying medicine at Liverpool, Nathan Stubbings who is going on to read mathematics at Warwick and Edward Weston who has successfully gained a place studying international business at Loughborough.

Three students achieved outstanding results in four subjects, each gaining one A* grade and three A grades.

These students were Bassel Abul-Magd who has secured a place to study chemical engineering at Birmingham, Hannah Jones who will be studying engineering design at Bristol and Helena Heaton who will be reading history of art at Cambridge.

Two students achieved an A* and two A grades at A-level, deputy head boy Jacob Bellamy who will be going on to study law at Leeds and Philippa Lane who will be reading liberal arts and sciences at Birmingham.

Harry Benson, who will be studying mathematics at Bath, achieved two A*s and one A.

Alice Strachan achieved an A* and an A grade alongside a distinction and is looking into exploring further opportunities for studying abroad and Georgia Lyon successfully gained two A* grades and a B grade which has enabled her to study criminology at Nottingham.

Four more students also achieved the difficult A* standard in one of their subjects - Tom Chatfield will be going on to study psychology at Birmingham, Aaron Christiansen will be taking up a place at York studying computer science, Charlotte Dunne will be reading history of art at Birmingham while William Weaver will be studying graphic and communication design at Leeds.

Lowri Allman successfully achieved an A*, A and two B grades and is going on to study civil and environmental engineering at Leeds.

Other impressive results were achieved by Rachel Milburn gaining A*, B and a distinction enabling her to take up a place at physical education and school sport at Edge Hill, while both Luke Medinger and Head Boy James Williamson both gained 3 A grades and will be going on to study biological sciences at Leeds and veterinary medicine and science at Surrey respectively.

Carys Shaw gained two A grades and a distinction and is looking to pursue a career in interior design, studying at the National Design Academy.

A large number of students gained AAB grades, including Finlay Berry-Smith will study journalism at Salford, Grace Boughton will be studying nursing at Leeds, Elizabeth Edwards has secured a place at studying economics at Cardiff while Harry Elcock will also be reading economics at Newcastle.

Also gaining AAB were Ciaran Gatenby who will be taking up his place at engineering mathematics at Bristol, Isabella Gregory who will be studying chemistry at Leeds, Thomas Lister who has achieved a place studying economics at Birmingham and Ellie Weaver who will be going on to study pharmaceutical sciences at Nottingham.

Jessica Cotton gained an A, distinction and a B which secured her place at Southampton to study fashion marketing with management while Jonty Torr successfully gained an distinction* distinction alongside a B, granting him a place at Oxford Brookes to study real estate management.

‘Delighted’ headteacher David Curry said: “With all the recent changes in A Levels we are especially thrilled with the outstanding success of our students today.

“We are extremely pleased that so many of our students achieved their expected places at a wide range of universities. Students have once again secured places at top/prestigious universities such as Cambridge, Bath, Birmingham, Bristol, Durham, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Liverpool, York and Warwick, among others.

“These achievements demonstrate yet again that the school continues to provide high quality education to students across Cheshire and the wider area, and more importantly, that students feel challenged and supported to achieve their very best.

“Bishop Heber High School is an established centre of excellence for A Level and these results again demonstrate the outstanding efforts of both the students and staff.

“Finally, I am sure that the students would also wish me to acknowledge the hard work and commitment of the teaching and support staff at Heber who work tirelessly to help students achieve the best results they can.”

“I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of all my colleagues and governors at Heber to wish all leavers our best wishes for the future – please keep in touch.”

Director of sixth form Simon Woodward added: “The success of our students is testament to their hard work and dedication. It is undoubtedly a product of the excellent working relationships between staff and students, alongside the tenacity and resilience our students have shown in their pursuit of their chosen next steps. We wish all our students continued success with every endeavour in the future.”

