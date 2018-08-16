Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Abbey Gate College has once again achieved A Level results to be proud of, with 90% of students gaining a place at their first choice at university.

Many students had already received unconditional offers from the universities of their choice and lots of them had plenty to celebrate today.

Dan Meadows excelled in his chosen subjects, achieving A* in maths, further maths and physics and will go on to read maths at University College London from October.

Students celebrating achieving three As include head boy Tom Fairclough who will study aeronautical engineering at Loughborough University, Ben Parslow who will study bochemistry at the University of Exeter and James Thompson who will study zoology at the University of St Andrews.

Ben Hall, who gained A*, A, B has been offered a place by Loughborough University to study automotive engineering.

Other notable successes were achieved by head girl Holly Gray, Elinor Jones, Chloe MacKay, Lucia Martin, Ben Edwardson and Roshan Shukla all of whom are going on to study at the universites of their choice, and Toby Stanford who after a gap year has achieved a place at the University of Oxford.

Students also achieved considerable success in their Extended Project Qualification, undertaking dissertations on subjects as varied as research into leukaemia treatments, gender psychology and energy recovery systems in Formula One.

There was also cause to celebrate lower sixth AS level results, with Luke Burnett and Harry Tomlins each achieving four As and Harry Hook gaining three As.

Headmistress Tracy Pollard said: "I am thrilled and delighted that once again the pupils have achieved above and beyond their personal best via their own hard work and the support and dedication of all the staff at the college."

