Fundraisers at the The Countess of Chester Hospital think more tea is drunk there than anywhere else in Chester.

Between patients, staff and visitors, more than 25,000 cups of tea or coffee are consumed every week.

The National Health Service is turning 70 in July – the perfect opportunity to celebrate the achievements of one of the nation’s most-loved institutions, to appreciate the vital role the service plays in our lives, and to recognise and thank the extraordinary NHS staff – the everyday heroes – who are there to guide, support and care for us, day in, day out.

The NHS Big70 is a chance for people up and down the country to come together and celebrate 70 years of the NHS. And what better way to do this than with a cup of tea? Tea brings people together, and breaks down social boundaries and, like the NHS and NHS charities, is a symbol of comfort and community.

Head of fundraising at The Countess Lesley Woodhead said: “To help us celebrate the 70th Anniversary of the NHS we are inviting you to have tea (and cake) with friends, neighbours or work colleagues and make a donation in celebration to The Countess Charity.

“Tea parties large or small during 2018 will help us raise money to support your local hospital and join in the celebrations.

“At some point in our lives we all need the NHS – let’s celebrate what we have and say thank you for care given to ourselves or our friends and family.”

If you would like to get involved you can message The Countess Charity for a fundraising pack at email emma.boylan1@nhs.net or visit www.nhsbig7tea.co.uk .