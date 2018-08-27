Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A ROPE parish councillor has said unless there is immediate improvement in the performance of Leighton Hospital, the Government should put in a new management team,

Brian Silvester, a former Conservative, Independent and Ukip councillor, who is now a member of For Britain, launched a blistering attack on the Crewe hospital in a letter he sent to the Chronicle.

Leighton Hospital bosses said they are ‘disappointed’ with Cllr Silvester’s statement and they would be happy to provide him with the facts in relation to performance and staffing.

In the letter Cllr Silvester said: “The performance of our local Leighton Hospital in Crewe is appalling. The number of patients waiting more that four hours for A&E has more than doubled in the last year. 12,200 patients, 17% of all patients, had to wait longer than four hours in A&E.

“Out of the 139 hospital trusts in England, Leighton is near the bottom of the league table at 121.

“None of the targets for ambulance call-out times were met, thus putting lives at risk.”

He continued: “The hospital cannot blame the poor performance on lack of staff. Since 2011 the number of nurses has risen by a whopping 39% and the number of doctors has risen by 27%.

“The hospital management has badly let down local people, who are not getting the health service they are paying for in their taxes. Unless there is immediate improvement in the performance of Leighton Hospital, the Government should put in a new management team, who will deliver the first-class local health service that local people expect and deserve.”

A spokesperson for Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (MCHFT), which runs Leighton, said: “The trust is disappointed with Mr Silvester’s statement about Mid Cheshire Hospitals and is very proud to be one of the best performing hospitals in the country across a range of national targets and standards.

“We do not recognise all of Mr Silvester’s figures and would be very happy to provide him with the facts in relation to performance and staffing.

“Mr Silvester is though correct that performance against the national four-hour emergency care standard is challenging for Mid Cheshire Hospitals, as it is for the majority of A&Es up and down the country. The hospital teams within the emergency department are working under significant and ever increasing pressure with attendances to A&E seen during the summer of this year greater than those levels normally seen over winter and with some of the highest number of attendances ever recorded.”

The spokesperson continued: “As has been well documented in the national media many of the issue that affect this performance lie outside of the A&E department and is associated with ensuring patients are able to be discharged back into the community as soon as they are medically optimised.

At a national level Mid Cheshire Hospitals and its system partners are one of the best performing in the country however, the hospital does have on average around 50 patients who are medically optimised and therefore who do not need to be in an acute inpatient beds which puts pressure on patient flow from A&E to inpatient wards.

“The challenge is further compounded by the fact that Leighton Hospital’s A&E department is half the size it needs to be to see the volume of patients that it does and not only have the volume of patients increased but so too has the complexity and dependency. A bid has been submitted nationally in an attempt to secure funding to increase the size of the A&E and we are currently awaiting a decision.”

The MCHFT spokesperson said, in relation to ambulance turnaround times ‘the statement that Mr Silvester has made is grossly inaccurate’

“Leighton Hospital is one of the best performing hospitals in the whole of the north for ensuring ambulance crews are able to handover their patients to A&E staff on arrival to the department,” said the spokesperson.

He added: “We are pleased that Mr Silvester recognises the increase in staffing but we do not recognise the percentages he uses and whilst investment has been made across all staff groups further investment is required to meet the needs of our patients and the increasing activity. We would also like to point out that over a number of years the trust has increased the services it provides to its population which has resulted in increased staffing.

“For example, in 2016 the hospital secured a contract with partners to deliver community services to the population of South Cheshire and Vale Royal, with this contract came circa 800 staff. Although these staff deliver services in the community they are included in the headcount of the hospital.

“A&E waiting times is only one of a wide suit of metrics which hospitals are monitored against such as waits for cancer treatment, planned treatment and diagnostic test waiting times where the hospital is fully compliant and has some of the best performance seen within the Country. This is contrary to the view that Mr Silvester holds of the hospital and is something that we should all be very proud of.”

The hospital bosses thanked all staff for the hard work they do in ensuring patients receive the best possible care and apologises to any patients who have had an extended wait within the emergency department.