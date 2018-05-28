Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Lego therapy to help children and young people on the autism spectrum is part of a programme of activities being put on in Ellesmere Port by a successful charity.

Cheshire Autism Practical Support (ChAPS) offers a range of activities to people across the county, run by a dedicated team of staff and volunteers.

The Lego therapy takes place as part of ChAPS Kidz Club activity for children aged between seven and 11, every first and third Thursday of the month from 5-6.30pm at New Creation Centre.

A youth club for young people aged between 11 and 17 then takes place on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month, from 7-9pm, also at New Creation Centre.

ChAPS also put on family swimming and multi-sports sessions on various Saturdays during the month at Ellesmere Port Sports Village.

“ChAPS has continued to grow since we officially set up in 2011, and we have a dedicated group of staff and volunteers working across Cheshire on a varied programme of activities,” says managing director Jo Garner.

“This involves working with people of all ages who are on the autism spectrum and parents of children who are on the spectrum, with the main aim throughout of ensuring everyone who comes along to a session at ChAPS knows that they will fit in.

“Autism is now the fastest growing condition in the world, affecting one in 36 people, and yet often it receives little publicity compared to other conditions.

“And that is why we sometimes struggle to get our message out and make people aware that there are so many activities that they could get involved in, with membership for an entire family costing just £5 per month.

“As part of ChAPS, children can gain access to our play therapy - increasing their confidence, our mindfulness programmes - helping them to deal with problems when they come along, and an intensive social skills class which also offers advice on how to cope with everyday situations.

“In particular the Lego therapy has proved successful, with trained staff teaching children, via the method of Lego play, how to succeed and retraining their thinking patterns to help them boost their development and achieve their goals.

“We are keen to try and help more people in Ellesmere Port, who may benefit from our programme but may currently be unaware of what we offer.

“We know from feedback that parents can be nervous about joining ChAPS, and may not know what to expect, but our experience tells us that when they do come along and meet other people in a similar situation, they very quickly gain even more knowledge and information which can help them in their daily lives.”

Anyone interested in attending the Ellesmere Port activities can email info@cheshireautism.co.uk, and, for more details on all the activities available, visit www.cheshireautism.org.uk .