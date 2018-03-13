Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A microbrewery based on Love Street in Chester brought together some of Chester’s most extraordinary women for an all-female brewing experience to mark International Women’s Day.

Eight women spent Thursday, March 8, at Brewhouse & Kitchen in the city centre, creating their own beers and celebrating the annual event, which recognises the accomplishments of women and highlights the inequalities that still exist.

Guests including The Lord Mayor of Chester, Councillor Razia Daniels, Amie Piper from Marketing Cheshire and Briony Wilson from Taste Cheshire were all in attendance and brewed a range of exotic beers, which the public will be able to taste for themselves at the microbrewery in two weeks’ time.

Amy Daniel, marketing manager for Brewhouse & Kitchen Chester, hosted the event and said: “It was wonderful to accommodate some of Chester’s most talented and independent females, who perfectly epitomise why Independent Women’s Day is such an important event in the calendar.

“All our female attendees enjoyed several hours of brewing, eating and celebrating each other’s successes.

“They discussed ways to motivate and unite friends, colleagues and whole communities in Chester to become more gender inclusive and even walked away with a Brewhouse & Kitchen certificate as evidence of their new-found brewing prowess.”

Marketing manager at CH1ChesterBID Judy Tagell added: “The FemALE Brewery Experience was a wonderful event, celebrating the achievements women have made throughout history and across nations.

“Typically, brewing is a male dominated industry, so to see a local Chester business take a national celebration and put their own twist on it was great to see.”

Brewhouse & Kitchen Chester offers brewery experience days where guests can brew their own beer for £85.

For more information about the masterclasses, visit www.brewhouseandkitchen.com.