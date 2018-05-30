Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A leading Chester law firm has raised more than £6,500 for its charity of the year, Visyon.

SAS Daniels announced Visyon, a children’s mental health charity, as its charity of the year in 2017.

Twelve months on, it has achieved a record-breaking amount, surpassing all its previous fundraising campaigns.

Visyon, based in Congleton and Crewe, offers counselling, therapeutic play, creative workshops, family support and mentoring to children and young people aged between four and 25.

Over the last year, SAS Daniels employees have taken part in a variety of fundraising events.

Its biggest activity saw 20 volunteers abseil down Stopford House in Stockport town centre, which raised over £2,000 alone.

Other activities which resulted in the £6,593 donation included cake sales, dress down days, Christmas raffles, a Congleton mulled wine event, a summer BBQ with tombola and a fundraiser at the Cheshire Business Awards.

Employees also fundraised individually across its Chester, Stockport, Macclesfield and Congleton offices.

Katie Hodson, an associate in the employment law and HR team and member of the CSR committee at SAS Daniels, said: “We are thrilled to have raised such a significant amount for Visyon after a year of fun and exciting activities.

“Supporting our local community and charities is extremely important to us and we’re delighted to have been able to support Visyon this year, especially as mental health issues impact so many young lives.”

Sandi Marshall, business development manager at Visyon, commented: “The teams at SAS Daniels have done a remarkable job of raising awareness of the work we do at Visyon.

“Mental health challenges in young people is an important issue to address and we work with over a thousand local children a year.

“We’d like to thank SAS Daniels for helping to raise the funds we need to continue to support more young people.”