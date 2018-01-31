Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British artist Liz West will cast a spectrum of colour across Chester Cathedral when her exhibition Our Colour Reflection opens on Thursday, February 1.

Our Colour Reflection will be presented by Chester Cathedral and Chester Visual Arts and follows the award-winning ARK modern and contemporary sculpture exhibition which was such a big hit with the public last year.

The installation, which will be located in the Chapter House of the cathedral, creates a conversation between the viewer and the setting using hundreds of mirrors made of coloured acrylic.

(Image: Jason Roberts)

West, who outlines that ‘colour and light became my voice’, creates vivid environments that mix luminous colour and radiant light.

Working across a variety of mediums, she aims to provoke a heightened sensory awareness in the viewer through her works.

She said: “I really feel honoured to be bringing a piece to Chester. The exhibition in the Chapter House came about because I loved the space first and foremost - it really lent itself to the scale of work. Our Colour Reflection coming to Chester Cathedral feels like, for me, it’s coming home.”

Ian Short, chairman of Chester Visual Arts, said: “Following the huge success of our Victoria and Albert Museum Pop Art in Print Exhibition, we are pleased to be bringing Liz West to Chester and to have partnered with the cathedral to present such a powerful and internationally renowned installation.”

Chester Cathedral’s Acting Dean, Jane Brooke, added: “I am delighted that Liz West is bringing her art to the cathedral and for us to once again play host to an outstanding cultural event. It will be an exciting experience to see the Chapter House floor filled with colour.”

In addition to the exhibition, there is an exclusive evening with Liz West at 6.30pm on Tuesday, February 27. Tickets available from chestercathedral.com.

Our Colour Reflection is open daily from Thursday, February 1 until Thursday, March 1. Entry is free, though generous donations are welcome.

Further information may be found at: chestervisualarts.org.uk/liz-west-exhibition/