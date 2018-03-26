Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Workers at Northern Rail have begun another 24 hours of strike action today (Monday, March 26) in a long-running dispute over a proposal to bring in driver-only trains.

The industrial action affects the Chester-Stockport route on the Mid Cheshire line.

A further walkout will take place on Thursday (March 29).

Members of the RMT union argue passenger safety will be put at risk by scrapping the role of guards.

Northern says it will run almost 1,400 services on each of the strike days with replacement buses at certain times of the day.

The rail company said in a statement: ”The majority of available trains will operate between 7am and 7pm as we focus on running as many trains as we can to get you into work and home again.

“As the overall number of trains running will be reduced, we expect trains and any replacement buses we operate to be extremely busy. Please allow extra time for journeys, plan carefully and consider whether travel is necessary.”

Services are expected to be especially busy during the morning and evening peak periods with passengers advised to allow extra time to travel.

Most tickets, except Advance Purchase tickets, enable passengers to travel on other operator’s trains on their chosen route, whatever the day of their journey. However, all trains operating on the same routes as Northern on a strike day are expected to be ‘very busy’.