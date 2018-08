Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have warned members of the public to expect disruption in Chester today (Tuesday, August 21), due to a large funeral.

Officers say they anticipate some congestion in Chester city centre and on Blacon Avenue in Blacon between 12.30 and 1pm due to the event.

