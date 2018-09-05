Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large funeral due to take place on Friday, September 7 is expected to cause delays on the roads between 1pm and 5pm.

Cheshire police tweeted the announcement to warn road users of the anticipated delays.

Areas which are likely to be affected include Chester city centre, Blacon Avenue, Saughall Road and Norris Road in Blacon.

Areas in Elton expected to be affected are Woodland Place, Previn Place and Oldhall Lane.

Police also anticipate areas of Ellesmere Port will be subject to congestion, in particular the M53 around junction 9, Livingstone Road and the surrounding roads.

Police have advised that motorists avoid the affected areas between 1pm and 5pm.

For the latest news and breaking news visit www.chesterchronicle.co.uk/news/chester-cheshire-news.

Follow us on Twitter @Chesterchron or find us on Facebook .