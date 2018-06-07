Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A large fuel spillage on a roundabout near Cheshire Oaks is causing traffic chaos during the evening rush-hour.

The incident, which was reported at 3.05pm, is believed to have happened on the roundabout opposite the Lexus dealership, Little Stanney, causing the A5117 to become partially blocked in both directions.

There is said to be 'very slow traffic' with congestion to Longlooms Road and on B5132 Stanney Lane to Longlooms Road / Coliseum Way.



Police report the spillage has now been cleared but sensors still show heavy traffic in the general area.