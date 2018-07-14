Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Italian restaurant group Pesto has refurbished a well known Chester pub to create its latest venue which opens soon.

Pesto at the Yacht in Parkgate Road, Woodbank, will be officially launched by Lord Mayor of Chester Cllr Alex Black on Monday, July 23.

Originally built around 1920, The Yacht has undergone a stylish £650,000 revamp.

General manager Cat Mealor, who was handed the keys earlier this week, said: “This is an exciting time now for us. Months of preparation have gone into this key day, from recruiting the team, deciding how the kitchen is laid out, though to the small detail of which local gin we stock on the bar.”

Pesto Italian Restaurants is the creation of husband and wife team Neil Gatt and Sara Gatt.

With a passion for food, they have been involved in retail hospitality since their teens, building their careers around the casual dining sector, delivering great food and hospitality at sensible prices.

Sara commented: “We are thrilled to be handed the keys, this is a big step in the journey to opening our new restaurant. The major works are now completed, and we can now look forward to putting the final touches, and opening the doors in just a few short weeks.”

The renovation has included the creation of an oak glazed façade leading out to the newly landscaped garden dining terrace, transforming the landmark pub into a contemporary 160-cover Italian restaurant and pub.

Pesto at the Yacht will be the 12th restaurant within the expanding Pesto group which opened its first back in 2006 in Manchester.

For more information, visit the website.