A Chester charity has raised more than £5,500 at its second ever ladies lunch event.

Over 110 guests attended the special event at the Chester Grosvenor with proceeds going towards the charity Children Today which provides funds for specialised equipment for children and young people up to the age of 25 years old with disabilities.

Attendees enjoyed a glass of prosecco whilst browsing stalls in a pop-up boutique shopping area before sitting down to a sumptuous lunch and fashion show featuring the latest designs from Hobbs, LK Bennett, Chameleon Style & Chester University’s Design Department.

Speakers Florentyna Sidery from Simply The Best You and ‘Captain Positive’ Eilidh Milnes entertained the room with their talks on colour-matching and confidence building.

A raffle also saw guests get the chance to win a number of impressive prizes including a personal styling session and £200 gift voucher from Hobbs, an LK Bennett purse and afternoon tea for two at the Chester Grosvenor.

Children Today receives no funding from the government or NHS and is reliant on voluntary donations to keep providing these all-important grants for children across the UK.

Regional fundraising manager Paula Hanford comments: “We are delighted with the amazing response to our second Ladies Lunch event. It was a very special occasion and the money raised will directly impact the lives of the children we support across the UK.

“This event was only possible thanks to the support of our sponsors, McLintocks and Think Cirrus, and we would also like to thank all the guests for their generosity in helping us raise these much-needed funds.”