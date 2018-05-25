Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

KISS GB – a KISS tribute ‘supergroup’ act – will play The Live Rooms in Chester on Saturday, June 2.

Formed by Ash Brookes, KISS GB have been together for two years, but have already played venues including G2 in Glasgow and the O2 Academy in Newcastle.

But now they will be appearing at Live Rooms in Chester – which also happens to be the city in which Ash was married in 2011.

Decked out in the essential 1970s costume, makeup and platform boots of the iconic band’s lineup, KISS GB will play all the KISS hits and classics.

Indeed, their ability to deliver a sound-alike and ‘act-alike’ show has led to invitations to appear at events like Wrexhams Rock the Park and demand from venues across the UK – it also helps that all members are ‘lifelong’ KISS fans.

Doors open at 7pm and it’s a 14+ show – under 18s should be accompanied by an adult. Tickets are £8 in advance or £11 on the night.