Kingsley Players have won a record 16 nominations for the 2018 Cheshire Theatre Guild awards, which will be presented in Macclesfield next month.

All four of the theatre group’s productions over the last year have received nominations in a variety of categories, both on stage performers and behind the scenes.

Goodnight Mr Tom has been recognised with nominations for Best Director (for Malcolm Barker and Laura Williams), Best Actor (Dylan White), Best Supporting Female Actor (Holly Bolland), Best Supporting Male Actor (Carlo Marson), Best Young Actor (Matthew Betteridge and Ben Mather Dodd) and Best Properties.

The Players are thrilled to be invited to present excerpts from the play, which was originally staged at Kingsley Community Centre in October 2017, as part of the entertainment at the awards ceremony being held at the Macclesfield Amateur Dramatic Society’s Theatre.

The Kingsley Players Youth Theatre goes from strength to strength with six nominations for their production of Arabian Nights in March.

These include Best Director (Jake Powell and Alex Dedman), Best Young Female Actor (Maddison Withey), Most Promising Young Female Actor (Ruby Taylor and Eleanor Roberts, Most Promising Male Actor (Max Houghton) and Best Costume.

The pantomime Cinderella has also been nominated for Best Costume and for Best Lighting and Sound, and Phil Murray is up for Best Supporting Actor in A Bunch of Amateurs.

Colin Smith, Kingsley Players chairman, said: “Many congratulations to everyone who has been nominated.

“This is a fantastic achievement for everyone involved and recognition that we are becoming one of the leading amateur drama groups in Cheshire.”

Kingsley Players will next be on stage in October with an adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel, Pride and Prejudice and in January 2019 with a production of the popular musical Dr Doolittle.

For more inform check out the Kingsley Players website www.kingsleyplayers.co.uk .