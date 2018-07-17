Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Kingsley Players stormed to success in the 2018 Cheshire Theatre Guild awards by winning the county’s Best Overall Production for Goodnight Mr Tom, plus four other awards.

The Kingsley Players Youth Theatre production of Arabian Nights was presented with a special Adjudicator’s Award and Eleanor Roberts, who played Shahrazad, was named Most Promising Young Female Actor.

Matthew Betteridge and Ben Mather Dodd, who played the young boys William and Zach in Goodnight Mr Tom, were jointly awarded Best Young Actor in a Senior Production, and Cinderella was given the Best Costume Award and named Best Panto runner-up.

The prizes were presented at a special ceremony in Macclesfield before a packed house, despite clashing with England’s World Cup semi-final bid.

Kingsley Players chairman Colin Smith said: “Many congratulations to everyone connected with the group’s four productions over the last year.

“Our record number of awards and nominations, spread across all aspects of the theatre, are a fantastic recognition of everyone’s hard work, skill and creativity.”

The 16 nominations also included Goodnight Mr Tom for Best Director (Malcolm Barker and Laura Williams), Best Actor (Dylan White), Best Supporting Female Actor (Holly Bolland), Best Supporting Male Actor (Carlo Marson) and Best Properties.

The pantomime Cinderella was also nominated for Best Lighting and Sound, and Phil Murray for Best Supporting Actor in A Bunch of Amateurs.

The Youth Theatre production of Arabian Nights in March was recognised with nominations for Best Director (Jake Powell and Alex Dedman), Best Young Female Actor (Maddison Withey), Most Promising Young Female Actor (Ruby Taylor), Most Promising Male Actor (Max Houghton) and Best Costume.

Kingsley Players will next be on stage in October with an adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel Pride and Prejudice and in January 2019 with a production of the popular musical Dr Doolittle.

For more information check out the Kingsley Players website www.kingsleyplayers.co.uk .