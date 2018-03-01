Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Childbirth Appeal, which supports the Maternity and Children’s department at the Countess of Chester Hospital, has been able to persuade the Kingsley Players to present their much acclaimed production of ‘Allo Allo’ in support of the charity’s fundraising efforts.

The production has been recognised as one of the best and most successful ‘Allo Allo’ tribute performances.

Audience participation is a must and the team hopes that people will come dressed in French themed attire.

Why not go along to St. Columba’s Church Hall, Plas Newton Lane, Chester, CH2 1SA on the evening of Friday, March 16. The performance will start at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 per person which includes a French style supper. A bar will be available.

Tickets available from Sarah Hoyle 01606 889599/07860593472 or Comfort Zone Shop 01244 365102