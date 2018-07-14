Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Year 5 pupil from Kingsley St John’s CE Primary School has wowed Rolls Royce bosses with her creativity, imagination and innovation.

Isobel Heald, aged nine, used her knowledge and creativity skills to create an innovative solution to the danger that volcanic ash poses to aircraft.

Having drawn a diagram explaining her invention, she then took the bold decision to send it off to Rolls’ Royce to help them in their design and manufacturing of aircraft engines.

Isobel’s design involved a machine that would heat the volcanic ash to a high temperature, thus turning it into glass, which could then be ground up and returned to the atmosphere.

Rolls Royce were astounded by the level of thought and originality in Isobel’s design and replied quickly inviting her and three friends, along with a member of staff to visit the team at the Rolls Royce plant in Derby.

Isobel and three of her friends were accompanied by enior teacher Nathan Davies as they met the head of design and engineering, university leaders and key members of the Rolls Royce team.

Mr Davies said: “Everyone at school is so proud of Isobel. She certainly has a very bright future in the world of science and industry if this is anything to go by.

“Isobel will always give her very best and deepest thoughts to her ideas and is meticulous in her creativity.

“She has attended a number of the North West Gifted and Talented creativity sessions since Year 3 and is a very exciting talent to keep an eye on.”