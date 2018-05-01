Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Do you remember when KFC ran out of chicken?

It sounds like an April Fool joke but in fact this happened in February.

And many stores, including those at Chester and Ellesmere Port , are still operating with a ‘limited menu’ according to the KFC website.

The problem first hit on February 16 when more than 600 restaurants across the country had to temporarily close with many left without chicken, fries and other items. This included stores on the Greyhound Retail Park in Chester and Cheshire Oaks .

KFC made a joke of the situation in a statement at the time which read: “The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants. We’ve brought a new delivery partner on board but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex.

“We won’t compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed, others are operating a limited menu or shortened hours.”

It later emerged KFC’s difficulties were connected with a decision to switch delivery companies – from Bidvest Logistics to DHL and Quick Service Logistics (QSL).

The chain subsequently re-engaged Bidvest to handle deliveries to 350 of its restaurants in the north of the UK but still shortages persist at many KFCs in England.

A KFC spokesperson said this week: “Following the distribution challenges DHL experienced, disruption to some of our restaurants has continued, meaning some items have been temporarily unavailable.

"The good news is that around 400 of our restaurants are now operating on the full menu as normal, and our remaining restaurants are almost there too with 98% of the menu available.”

