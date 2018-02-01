Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A make-up artist has launched an action group to help provide beauty products to homeless and vulnerable women.

Lynette Page-Collin, from Kelsall, is a top name in the beauty industry but has switched her focus to giving unused cosmetics a new purpose.

The mother-of-three has set up a voluntary organisation Elle for Elle to collect unwanted make-up and similar products from across the district.

They will be distributed through organisations which help women who are homeless after fleeing domestic violence.

The hope is that the products will help women feel dignified even in the midst of crisis situations.

Lynette, who has 21 years’ experience in the industry and her own cosmetics range, said: “People just kept sending me products and I didn’t know what to do with them.

“It actually felt quite shameful to have a cupboard full of makeup and beauty products that I was never going to use so I started researching who I could give them to.

“I realised there wasn’t really anywhere to send it, so I got in touch with the Women’s Housing Action Group (WHAG), which offers housing and support to homeless vulnerable women, and it went from there.

“I just hope it will go a small way to help women in difficult situations to maintain their dignity and be able to take a hot shower and a bit of time to look after themselves away from danger.

“It won’t solve the problem but it might let them escape for five or 10 minutes.”

Elle for Elle got off to a strong start thanks to a social media campaign, and collections held at local schools including Delamere CofE Academy, and St Martin’s Academy, Chester.

Donations will go to stock the bathrooms at WHAG, Chester Aid to the Homeless (CATH) and Cheshire Without Abuse (CWA) in Crewe.

They all provide temporary accommodation and help to women and children escaping domestic abuse.

Lynette has been supported from the very start by friend Rachel O’Hare and they have been overwhelmed by the response.

She added: “I started out asking for people to donate their unwanted Christmas presents, but I’ve had bags-full of everything you can imagine.

“People have been very generous with the quality and quantity of what they have donated and I’m very grateful.”

If you’d like to give to Elle to Elle, a collection point has been set up at St John’s Church, Knutsford.

Alternatively, to organise your own collection or to find out how you can donate, contact Lynette at Elleforelleuk@gmail.com.