A cyclist was killed when he was involved in a collision with a car which braked suddenly on a country lane.

Richard Ralph Marsh, 48, was riding with friends on a muddy lane near Kinnerton when the collision occurred on February 23. He was thrown over the handlebars and underneath the car.

Mr Marsh, of Bramley Court, Kelsall, near Tarporley, was taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital where he later died.

At the opening of an inquest in Ruthin John Gittins, coroner for North Wales East and Central, said he had a limited amount of information about the incident.

Adjourning the inquest to a provisional date in July, he said the police investigation could take a considerable time.