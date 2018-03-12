Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of Cheshire firefighter apprentices on an aid mission in Nepal say they are 'safe and well' after dozens were killed in a horror plane crash in nearby Kathmandu.

The eleven apprentices, and three members of Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service staff, flew out to Nepal's capital Kathmandu just two days ago after raising £30,000 to help build an education facility for young children in the remote village of Kharikhola.

At least 50 people are said to have died after a passenger plane carrying 71 people from Bangladesh crashed and burst into flames as it landed in Kathmandu on Monday afternoon.

Witnesses described a chaotic rescue operation in a football field near the airport as rescue personnel and soldiers from Nepal’s army pulled survivors from the wreckage and a thick plume of black smoke covered the sky.

The airport was closed but is believed to have reopened again, although the Cheshire apprentices, who are being accompanied by Dawa Geljen Sherpa, say they are unsure whether they will be able to fly out of the airport tomorrow.

They wrote on a blog post: "We would like to reassure everyone that we are safe and well in Nepal and have not been affected today by the incident at Kathmandu Airport.

"We are not sure yet whether we will be able to fly out of the airport tomorrow, but will keep you posted."

Just two days before the tragedy they wrote about their 24 hour journey to Nepal in a separate blog post: "Everyone here has been really friendly so far and the hospitality has been fantastic.

"After a short bus journey we have arrived at Hotel Tibet International and we were greeted with green tea and a marigold garland! Off to tea now, to try some traditional Nepalese food! Namaste. "

It is unclear when the apprentices will be travelling home but they were originally due to stay in Nepal for 16 days.