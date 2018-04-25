Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There are just a few days left to take full advantage of the Chester Sparkle Sponsored Night Walk’s early bird offer.

So far nearly 400 supporters have signed up to join the ‘sparkle army’ including hospice supporter, Joy McCallum, who will be walking with a group of friends and family in loving memory of her husband Danny McCallum and her father Richard Parker.

Joy said: “I wanted to pay tribute to the immeasurable care, support and treatment that the Hospice of the Good Shepherd gave to Danny and all those who have been treated with such dignity and compassion.

“We want to help build awareness and be able to help support the essential work that the hospice do for families when they need it the most.

“Danny was incredibly fit and healthy but in September 2016 was diagnosed as having stage 4 terminal neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer.

“It was shocking and devastating for everyone – his children, family and friends.

“Following a few frantic and unimaginable weeks, Danny was admitted to the hospice.

“From the moment of arrival, Danny was treated with specialist care and we were all made to feel safe and cared for.

“In a matter of hours his symptoms were controlled and Danny had precious time to spend with his family and friends.

“The care of all those that are part of the team meant Danny was finally able to enjoy food, company and therapies in a relaxed second home.

“After a couple of weeks Danny was well enough to return home and take on two rounds of chemotherapy.

“He was truly brave, dignified and his courage was an inspiration to everyone.

“We will forever be grateful for the time that we had together.”

Caroline Siddall, Director of Fundraising at the Hospice of the Good Shepherd said: “Come and join us for what we promise will be a very special and memorable evening.

“Whether you are walking in memory of someone or just for fun our sponsored Sparkle walk promises to create treasured memories by bringing people together and crucially raises funds to help us to ensure our patients and their families can make every moment count.

“It’s because of events like this that we are able to care for local people with a life limiting illness.”

The flagship fundraising event on Friday, June 15, sponsored by URENCO officially starts at 10.30pm from Grosvenor Park.

The 5km circular route will see walkers sparkle under the stars through Chester City Centre passing iconic buildings and locations along the way including: Chester Cathedral, Eastgate Clock,Chester Racecourse and finishing within the Amphitheatre.

Entry is £10 per adult and £7.50 for children (aged eight – 16) until midnight on April 30.

From May 1 the prices will increase to £15 and £10 and for those unable to commit in advance, the option to pay on the night will be available.

Bring some sparkle to Chester city centre streets and register your place online at www.tickettailor.com/events/hospiceofthegoodshepherd/146159 .