Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Junior footballers took centre stage at the Swansway Chester Stadium as Chester FC hosted the Chester & District Junior Football League finals over the weekend of May 12 and 13.

The annual event is the highlight of the junior league calendar and saw teams from across Chester and district competing in entertaining games over the two days.

Hundreds of supporters turned out to watch what was a fantastic example of grassroots football.

Paul Owens chairman of Newton Athletic who had four of their teams pick up trophies over the weekend said: “We are extremely proud of the achievements of our teams this season, and would like to thank CDJFL for organising a brilliant finals weekend.

“Special thanks to all of our coaches and volunteers for their hard work throughout the year across all of our age groups.”