Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The newest store on Broughton Retail Park has been revealed - and several jobs are up for grabs.

Clothing retailer Joules will be opening a branch on the shopping park later this year and bosses are looking for some 'brilliant' sales assistants to join the new team.

The store specialises in country classics for men, women, babies and children and is hugely popular on the UK high street and in the USA, Germany and France.

An advertisement on the new positions on the retailer's website reads: "Joules are coming to Broughton Park in Chester and are on the lookout for brilliant sales assistants to join this brand new team.

"You will find our wonderful retail teams have one thing in common, whether they be sales assistants, supervisors, assistant managers or managers, they work as a team and all share a real passion for our brand, keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do."

The advert goes on to describe what kind of candidate the store would be looking for.

"The role of a sales assistant is to create an amazing shopping experience. You will combine your expert understanding of the Joules products with a friendly, welcoming approach to provide exceptional customer service within the store.

"We have a number of part-time opportunities within the store. Candidates may need to be flexible to take on extra hours if required.

"In return you will receive fantastic support and development in order for you to maximise your potential within this wonderful company, along with the many benefits."

These benefits include a generous employee discount, a clothing allowance, 31 days annual leave, childcare vouchers, pension and much more.

To find out more about job vacancies in the Chester area, click here .